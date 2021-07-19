A fatal shooting in Dubuque was the most-read article on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.
Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from July 12 through Sunday.
1.) 18-year-old killed in Dubuque shooting; 15-year-old in custody
2.) MLB to hold Iowans-only lottery for ticket chances for game in Dyersville
3.) Dubuque man wins $100,000 lottery prize
4.) Police confirm ‘suspicious death investigation’ after woman found dead
5.) Authorities: Dubuque County man charged with prostitution for arranging to pay teen for sex
6.) Rangers select Dubuque native in 4th round of MLB draft
7.) Dubuque County Fair announces lineup change for Friday night rock concert
8.) Cuba City’s Denlinger goes ‘through absolute hell’ before being drafted by White Sox
9.) Judge rules against new trial for former Dubuquer, sentences him to 50 years for killing girlfriend
10.) Police: Man arrested in Dubuque for truck with 59 marijuana plants