Dubuque company announces $2.5 million expansion
A Dubuque company will expand its operations and create 10 new jobs in the community.
Component and part manufacturer Dubuque Screw Products Inc. will construct a 28,000-square-foot expansion to its existing facility at 6500 Chavenelle Road at a cost of $2.5 million, according to City of Dubuque documents.
Dubuque Screw Products Inc. President Matt Scherr said the business has experienced continued growth over the years and its facility does not provide the space needed to meet current demand.
“The growth in our sales over the past years continues to have us purchase more equipment and hire more people,” Scherr said. “We have simply run out of space.”
Dubuque City Council members last week set a public hearing for April 18 for a proposed development agreement with Dubuque Screw Products and Scherr Real Estate LLC, the property owner and developer for the project.
Popular Dubuque eatery opens new location
Chuck Bowers has seen anticipation growing among customers for the opening of a new location of a popular Dubuque eatery.
“I wish I had a nickel for every time someone stopped by or called,” said Bowers, co-owner of Foodie Garage Eatery.
Foodie Garage Eatery opened its new Central Avenue location on Friday with a menu available for both dine-in and carry out.
Owners Chuck and Alysia Bowers opened Foodie Garage at 1091 University Ave. in November 2019. That location closed March 27 in anticipation of the Central Avenue location opening.
“We’re just excited to be back open and see all of our regular customers again,” Alysia said.
Dubuque schools receive OK for permanent online school
Dubuque Community School District officials have received approval to offer a permanent online school for students in sixth through 12th grades starting next school year.
District officials are working with the Iowa Department of Education to finalize legal and procedural details for the online school before enrollment can begin, according to Julie Lange, director of digital literacy.
“We’re making great steps forward,” she told school board members and district staff at a meeting of the board’s Educational Programs/Policy Committee on Tuesday. “It’s exciting, and it was nice to secure that approval.”
The Dubuque district began offering a fully virtual learning program in fall 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued doing so this year. However, at the conclusion of this school year, Iowa school districts will no longer be permitted to temporarily offer online schooling. Any school that wants to offer an online education program must complete the state certification process to do so.
Black Dubuque residents discuss ‘living as black’
Every morning, Temwa Phiri spends time instilling confidence in his children through positive reinforcement.
“I want to be the one who tells my kids that you are Black, but Black is beautiful,” said Phiri. “Black is amazing. Black (people) can accomplish anything and everything.”
Phiri said he wants to get that message to his children first because he knows the outside world won’t have the same message for them. Outside of his home, he knows his children will face the same racism and negative stereotypes that he experiences.
Phiri, community engagement coordinator for the City of Dubuque, was one of seven Dubuque residents who participated in a panel hosted by the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and the city’s Multicultural Family Center on Tuesday night, during which speakers shared their personal experiences during “The Diaspora Experience: Living as Black in the United States.” The discussion largely revolved around the panelists’ regular experiences with racism.
Other speakers on the panel were retired educator Claudette Bees, boutique owner Erica Brewer, fashion consultant Klanea Evans, media marketer and entrepreneur A. Alanda Gregory, retired carpenter and recent candidate for Dubuque City Council Carla Anderson and Hot Diggity Dogz owner Wesley Rainer.
Staffing ‘challenges’ to prompt changes at Dubuque pools
The City of Dubuque will not be able to fully open its two municipal swimming pools to start the summer as staffing struggles persist for a second year.
City staff members are developing scenarios to open the pools based on the employees they have and expect to release their plan later this month, said Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger.
“We’re continuing to recruit and continuing to hire, but we’re still looking at some challenges,” he said.
After closing Dubuque’s public pools in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, city officials in 2021 limited the hours of operation at Flora Park and Sutton swimming pools due to staffing shortages.
Dubuque Leisure Services officials said earlier this year that they planned to fully open both pools this summer but that their ability to do so depended on whether they could hire the needed staff. City staff members started accepting applications and conducting interviews earlier, and the city offered to pay for lifeguards’ certification course, which typically costs about $200.
Finding enough pool staff for the summer has proven challenging, however.
Kroger estimated that the city needs about 30 to 35 staff to open one pool. So far, the city has lined up fewer than 30, even as staff members continue trying to recruit workers via social media and outreach to community partners, neighborhood groups, schools and local colleges.
HTLF leadership focused, committed to Dubuque presence
The leaders of one of Dubuque’s largest employers say they are focused on continuing to grow the company, stressing that they plan to maintain a strong presence in the city moving forward.
After reporting a record year for total assets, deposits and income available to stockholders in 2021, HTLF leaders seek to continue pursuing future growth, according to President and CEO Bruce Lee and John Schmidt, independent chairman of the board of directors.
“It’s our vision to be a top-performing and admired banking organization, and we’re doing everything to deliver on that through disciplined growth strategies,” Lee said.
Lee and Schmidt shared their thoughts on HTLF’s future following recent public criticism and concerns about the company’s future raised by longtime executive Lynn B. Fuller and a group of shareholders since Fuller announced his retirement in February.