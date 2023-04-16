$40 million lottery winner claims prize
A lifelong Dubuque County resident was announced last week as the winner of a $40 million jackpot from a lottery ticket purchased earlier this month.
Earl Lape was recognized at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa, after purchasing the winning Lotto America ticket on April 1 at Eichman’s Bar & Grill, 11941 U.S. 3.
Recommended for you
Lape, 61, is a retired mechanic. He lives about five miles from Eichman’s, where he regularly stops to purchase gas at the adjacent gas station and convenience store, according to press materials released by Iowa Lottery.
He bought what would become the winning lottery ticket on Saturday, April 1, and received a call last Sunday morning telling him that he had won.
His jackpot-winning ticket matched all six numbers in that Saturday’s Lotto America drawing, which were: 2-38-43-46-51 and Star Ball 7. The game costs $1 to play and has drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The $40 million jackpot, which had been growing since July 2021, was the largest in Lotto America history. The previous record jackpot in the game was a $22.82 million prize won in March 2018 by a Minnesota family.
Eichman’s will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
Dubuque school board increases tax levy rate
Dubuque Community Schools officials have increased the district’s tax levy rate, returning it close to the level approved two years ago.
School board members last week voted unanimously to approve a $188.1 million certified budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. As part of that budget, the district’s property tax rate will be set at $14.51 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
That number represents an increase of about 60 cents from the district’s current tax levy rate of $13.91 per $1,000 of taxable valuation, which was the lowest the district had seen in 15 years when it was approved last April. The new rate, which will take effect on September’s property tax bills, is slightly lower than the district’s levy rate during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which was $14.56 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
In the city of Dubuque, the owner of an average-valued home — $159,503 — will pay $63.82 more in school taxes annually. The residential category now includes multi-residential properties as well, under a law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2021 that eliminated multi-residential as a property tax classification.
District Chief Financial Officer Kevin Kelleher noted that due to changes in the way the state calculates the taxable value of commercial and industrial properties, owners of those types of properties will see the district portion of their property taxes decrease with the approval of the new levy rate.
Commercial properties will see a 9.9% decrease in district property taxes, or an annual drop of $536.12 for an average-valued property. Meanwhile, industrial properties will see their district property taxes drop by 5.94%, or $445.97 annually for an average-valued property.
Kelleher said part of the reason behind seeking an increase in the tax levy rate stems from anticipated rising costs in the district’s management fund.
School board members intend to seek voter approval later this year for an up-to-$150 million general obligation bond that would pay for construction of a new middle school and other district projects. District leaders have stated that the bond would require no increases to the district’s tax levy rate now that the $14.51 rate has been set.
Iowa Infrastructure treading water
The American Society of Civil Engineers-Iowa Section last week released the 2023 Report Card for Iowa’s Infrastructure, giving the state an overall grade of C and highlighting the poor condition of Iowa’s bridges and stormwater infrastructure, among other things.
The report also graded 13 categories of infrastructure, and Iowa’s ratings ranged from a B- for roads and solid waste to a D for dams.
Iowa’s overall grade remained unchanged from the prior report card in 2019, though grades for some individual categories changed from one report to the next.
The state’s roads infrastructure improved from a C+ to a B- from 2019 to 2023, largely related to increases in state funding for road maintenance. Iowa’s solid waste score, however, decreased from a B to a B-, because of increases in household waste and low recycling rates.
The most recent American Society of Civil Engineers report card for Wisconsin’s infrastructure gave the state a grade of C in 2020, while Illinois scored a C- in 2022.
30 new apartments slated in downtown Dubuque
Horizon Development Group intends to invest $7 million in the structure at 1301 Central Ave. to create a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The property, which makes up two conjoined buildings both constructed in the late 1800s, most recently was occupied by Heartland Financial until it moved to the Roshek Building. Before that, from 1959 to 2000, it was the home of The Walsh Stores, a family-owned department store.
Scott Kwiecinski, vice president of Horizon Development Group, said the project aims to take advantage of Dubuque’s high demand for housing.
However, the project moving forward will rely on the approval of state and federal historic tax credits and federal affordable housing tax, which, put together, would cover about 70% of the project’s construction cost.
Economic Development Director Jill Connors said the project also would qualify for the city’s Housing Investment Pilot Program, which provides 10-year forgivable loans of $10,000 per unit for housing projects along the Central Avenue Corridor.
Dubuque Housing and Community Development Director Alexis Steger said the city is working with Horizon Development Group to apply for the program.
If the tax credits are approved, Kwiecinski said he hopes to begin construction by next spring. The apartments would be constructed on all three levels of the structure and consist of five one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units.
Kwiecinski said the first floor also would contain a common area and amenities for tenants.
Joint enrollment remains popular among area students
Area high school students accounted for more than half of Northeast Iowa Community College’s total enrollment last school year.
There were 2,873 students enrolled in joint enrollment classes through the community college in the 2021-2022 academic year, making up 52.1% of NICC’s enrollment, according to a recent Iowa Department of Education report. Most of those students took classes through arrangements between their school districts and the community college, although a few paid to take courses independently.
Across Iowa, there were 50,082 students enrolled in joint enrollment courses during the 2021-2022 school year, a 6% increase from the prior academic year.
In Dubuque Community School District, 8.1% of high school students were enrolled in joint enrollment classes through a community college.
Those classes include concurrent enrollment courses, which generally are taught at the district’s high schools by district teachers, and placement in college credit, or PICC, in which students take classes at community colleges, according to DCSD Executive Director of Secondary Education Mark Burns.
Students also can earn college credit through advanced placement, or AP, classes, as well as post-secondary enrollment options, or PSEO, in which students take courses at four-year colleges.
Burns said concurrent enrollment options have become significantly more popular this year. During the 2021-2022 school year, the district had 306 seats filled in its concurrent enrollment classes, with students who take more than one concurrent class counted more than once. This year, that figure is close to 800, and he anticipates it will continue to rise.
Bellevue Community School District boasts the area’s highest reported percentage of high school students in joint enrollment courses during the 2021-2022 school year, at 51.9%.
In Western Dubuque Community School District, 35.7% of high schoolers were enrolled in joint enrollment classes through a community college during the 2021-2022 school year.
Local food pantries, religious organizations brace for SNAP changes
Iowa House Republicans last week passed SF 494, a bill that would place asset limits on families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits and create a new system to verify the income, assets and identities of SNAP, Medicaid and other public assistance programs.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, also a Republican, is expected to sign the bill.
Resources Unite Executive Director Josh Jasper and River Bend Food Bank CEO and President Nancy Renkes, whose food bank runs giveaways in coordination with Resources Unite, expect the already heightened demand for their services to grow further if the bill takes effect as planned July 1.
So does Dubuque Area Labor Harvest Treasurer Tom Townsend, who noted the food pantry was giving out double the food as it had prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans have argued the bill keeps public assistance benefits for those who need it most.
House Democrats, who filed 18 amendments to the bill before the floor debate, all of which were not approved, charged that the bill would remove qualified recipients from the rolls, cited the failure of similar asset tests in Arkansas and Pennsylvania and argued the state would forfeit tens of millions in federal dollars for minimal cost savings.
The asset test, which limits families to $15,000 in liquid assets and personal property, excluding one vehicle and the value of another up to $10,000, aggravated Jasper in particular.
Along with the 2,800 removed from SNAP, legislative analysis projected that the bill would remove some 8,000 people from Medicaid benefits, 600 from the Child Health Insurance Program, and 100 from the Family Investment Program by the state’s 2026 fiscal year.
Religious organizations, as well as people advocating against hunger and domestic abuse, are among the groups that have expressed opposition to the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.