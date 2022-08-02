Fifteen-year-old Girl Scout Dianne Miller was excited to meet her date at a Scout-sponsored dance in 1955. But it turned out he wasn’t what she expected.
“I didn’t like him,” said the now-Dianne Heim, 81. “He was a turkey. So, I ended up meeting Dick, who had never had a date before.”
The couple dated for five years and married on April 23, 1960.
“We were always ‘Dick and Dianne’ after that dance,” Dianne said. “Wherever one was, the other one was usually there.”
“Dick, now 84, worked at Dubuque Packing Co. as a supervisor for more than 40 years, and he also built houses on the side.”
“He said one day, ‘You should get into real estate,’” Dianne said. “So in 1981, just when things were getting really bad in Dubuque, I did.”
But Dianne weathered the economic storms of the 1980s and carved out a successful career as a real estate agent with RE/MAX. It is a job she still loves and continues to do without plans to retire soon.
Prior to that, she was a stay-at-home mom to the couple’s five children: Rich, Dave, Michelle Shanahan, Tim and Bob. The couple now also has 13 grandchildren, including three sets of twins, and nine great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
“Rich is married to Anne, Dave is married to Theresa, Michelle is married to Dean, Tim is married to Barb, and Bob is married to Jennifer,” Dianne said. “I think it’s important to include all the spouses in our family because my kids all married their high school sweethearts from Wahlert (Catholic High School) and they’re all still married. I think that’s amazing and pretty unusual.”
Dick added, “I think pretty soon they’re going to designate us as a small city.”
Oldest son Rich Heim, of Glen Ellyn, Ill., said that sense of humor runs in the family.
“I would have to say we all share that with them,” he said. “We all have a great time when we’re together.”
Religion plays an important role in the Heim family, and they are longtime members of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque.
“Our faith is very important to us,” Dianne said. “It has pulled us through. I have had some health setbacks and had some miraculous things happen along the way.”
Rich remembers a father who never came home from work just to sit in front of the TV or who just took his shoes off and relaxed.
“My dad worked hard,” he said. “And often the night shift. But he would come home and help my mom with dinner or cut the grass or whatever needed to be done. That showed us that they were in it together.”
Dick built two of the family homes himself, a feat that Rich stated left the family with no debt.
“He did everything from the framing to the plumbing to the electrical,” he said. “He really can do it all.”
Rich, who recently retired after a long career in hospital administration, also appreciated the work ethic that both his parents instilled in him and his siblings.
“They weren’t workaholics or worked 24/7,” he said. “But they taught us a significant work ethic and loyalty. How to work efficiently and work your heart out. I think we all thrive in our work and in our interactions with people, and they taught us that.”
The Heims continue to volunteer their time and talents throughout the community. Dick is a ranger at Lacoma Golf Course, where the couple has a membership and golfs at least once per week. Dianne does prison ministry, has volunteered at Stonehill Care Center and is involved with the local Board of Realtors.
While Dubuque is and always has been home for the Heims, for the past 17 years, they have spent winters at their condo in Arizona.
A few years ago, the Heim children endowed the Dick and Dianne Heim Community Service Scholarship at Clarke University.
“It was always hard to get them a gift every year,” Rich said. “So I talked to my brothers and sister, and we decided to establish a fund. Everybody put in what they wanted, and we continue to add to it every year at Christmas. I think it just hit over $100,000.”
The scholarship is awarded annually to a graduate of one of the three high schools in Dubuque who will be attending Clarke, and who has demonstrated a record of community service.
“We couldn’t believe it,” Dianne said. “They said, ‘Instead of a present, we’re giving you this,’ and we all started crying.”
In addition to their penchant for golf, Dianne enjoys playing bridge with friends and Dick is a talented woodworker.
“I’ve made clocks for all the kids,” he said. “Each of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren have gotten either a dollhouse or a train.”
With the sense of humor the Heim family is known for, Dianne reveals the secret to her and Dick’s marriage.
“I finally convinced Dick he was wrong most of the time,” she said as she looked at her husband. “Isn’t that true?”
“Well,” Dick said with a grin. “I wasn’t always right.”
But then Dianne gets a little more serious.
“It hasn’t always been easy,” she said. “Anybody who says their marriage is perfect is crazy. We’ve had health challenges. Financial challenges. But we’ve always been in it together. It’s never been just Dianne or just Dick. We’ve always been Dick and Dianne.”
