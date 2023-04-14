A majority of Iowa House Republicans passed a bill on Wednesday that would allow concealed guns in cars on school property, in certain instances, and would loosen gun regulations broadly otherwise.

House File 654 would change statewide gun policy in many ways. It would allow loaded firearms to be in school driveways or parking lots, if a driver is a permitted gun owner picking up or dropping off students or staff members. The gun, in that case, would have to remain locked in the car if the driver exits the vehicle. The bill also would allow guns in school buses if a district’s school board has authorized staff to carry concealed weapons. Schools also would be required to offer an NRA-developed gun education course, under the bill. The bill would allow any legal gun carrier to keep guns in cars parked on property owned by city, county or state government — including state parks, county fairgrounds, jails, city pools, etc. State and community colleges would no longer be able to ban guns on their property, under the bill. And insurance companies would be banned from refusing insurance to schools that allow staff to carry guns.

