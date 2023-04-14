A majority of Iowa House Republicans passed a bill on Wednesday that would allow concealed guns in cars on school property, in certain instances, and would loosen gun regulations broadly otherwise.
House File 654 would change statewide gun policy in many ways. It would allow loaded firearms to be in school driveways or parking lots, if a driver is a permitted gun owner picking up or dropping off students or staff members. The gun, in that case, would have to remain locked in the car if the driver exits the vehicle. The bill also would allow guns in school buses if a district’s school board has authorized staff to carry concealed weapons. Schools also would be required to offer an NRA-developed gun education course, under the bill. The bill would allow any legal gun carrier to keep guns in cars parked on property owned by city, county or state government — including state parks, county fairgrounds, jails, city pools, etc. State and community colleges would no longer be able to ban guns on their property, under the bill. And insurance companies would be banned from refusing insurance to schools that allow staff to carry guns.
Republicans removed a heavily-opposed provision originally included in the bill, which would have prohibited private businesses from banning employees from keeping guns in cars on company property. The bill also removes a state ban on carrying guns in casinos, allowing each casino to craft its own gun policy.
Recommended for you
The bill passed the House, 62-37, with only Republicans — including all of those from the TH coverage area — voting in favor, and all Democrats and two Republicans voting against.
Only the bill’s floor manager Iowa Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison, spoke in favor of the bill during debate on Wednesday.
“I feel very, very vulnerable in a gun-free zone because I know that mentally ill individuals who have decided to commit violence against other human beings don’t care what the law is,” he said as one reason for the bill.
Many Democrats speaking on the debate floor referenced the many school shootings which have occurred regularly for decades, across the United States, as reason for their opposition. Those included Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque.
“Parents and children and teachers shouldn’t have to live in fear,” she said. “Every year, the principal at my kids’ elementary school sends me an email informing me that my child — my 9- or 13-year-old — just rehearsed an active shooter drill. And every school year, I wonder if I should buy a bulletproof backpack.”
Dubuque Community School District administrators were unavailable to comment on specifics in the House gun bill.
Dave Hoeger, superintendent of Maquoketa Valley Community School District, said that while he was “not crazy about guns in schools at all,” he also questioned how much allowing guns in cars at school would actually change, if passed.
“When you say guns and you say schools, everybody is hyper-sensitive — as they should be,” he said. “But this isn’t one that I have a great deal of concerns about. If people have a license to carry and have a gun in the car, what are you supposed to do, not pick their kid up? I think it’s probably happening at some level already.”
Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said that, from a law enforcement perspective, the bill would create the possibility for more shootings to occur in more places.
“Anytime you’re talking about putting guns in more places, you take more of a chance,” he said. “Sure, 99.9% of the time, there’s not going to be an issue. But all it takes is the wrong person at the wrong time to change that. The state is doing more and more and more to deregulate guns and make it easier for people to carry them. Is it making it smarter for (people) to do that? We’ll have to see what the consequences are.”
Kennedy said the provision that would cut the ban on guns at casinos could be dangerous and could raise legal questions, because casinos serve alcohol.
“Anytime you’re introducing firearms to areas where there is being served alcohol, it can be risky,” he said. “In the past, the consumption of alcohol was always something that voided the right to carry. But with the new constitutional change last year, I don’t know that the issue has been pushed, if someone who is intoxicated is still lawful to carry firearms.”
Reached Wednesday, Q Casino President and CEO Alex Dixon declined to comment.
The bill had no companion bill in the Iowa Senate, where it has been sent and would have to pass to become law.
Wisconsin
Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin also introduced a bill to allow more guns at schools this week. It would allow school boards to authorize educators and staff to conceal carry in schools.
Southwest Wisconsin School District Superintendent John Costello said he would “struggle” with staff being allowed to conceal carry in schools there.
“That opens up whole new avenues we don’t want to go down,” he said. “I understand with school safety, we’re in a place where no one wants to be. But we’re in the business of trying to educate kids, which this (bill) does not help.”
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, promptly promised to veto the bill if the Legislature passed it to his desk. Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, said it was unlikely to pass anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.