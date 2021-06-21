MANCHESTER, Iowa — Manchester City Council members have selected a company to work on new pickleball courts, which could be completed as early as this year.
The council recently approved Fehr Graham Engineering & Environmental to work on the courts in Tirrill Park.
“We have two tennis courts in Tirrill Park, and they’re in bad shape, so we’re removing the tennis courts, and we’ll replace them with one tennis court and two pickleball courts,” City Manager Tim Vick said.
Vick said work hopefully will begin this fall. If the weather is warm enough to paint the lines on the new courts, they could be completed by this year. Otherwise, finishing touches will be completed in spring 2022.
The project is estimated to cost $125,000, Vick said, which will primarily be funded with park improvement funds. The city received a $20,000 grant for the project earlier this year.