Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
ELIZABETH, Ill. — A longtime Elizabeth village trustee will step down from his position.
Preston Taylor recently announced he would relinquish his seat after 12 years on the village board, the village announced.
The village seeks to fill the position within 40 days, according to an announcement. Those interested should call Village Hall at 815-858-3911.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.