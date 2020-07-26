There was music in the air at the Smokestack on Saturday, both literally and figuratively.
The downtown venue joined forces with Dubuque Main Street to host a drive-up rooftop concert from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Musicians performed on the Smokestack’s roof, and listeners parked in the nearby Dubuque County Courthouse parking lot.
Among those who had gathered for the event were Joseph Maddux, of Dubuque, and Brianna Bembenek, of Campbellsport, Wis.
“Seeing as how lots of things have been limited, we were looking for something fun to do outside that still respected… social distancing,” Maddux said. “We’re big fans of live music.”
This was the second such concert hosted by Smokestack this summer, after an all-day event on May 31.
Susan Price, co-owner of Smokestack, said the success of the first concert prompted them to consider a second, this time in partnership with Dubuque Main Street.
“There is a safe way to have live performances,” she said. “The drive-in format is effective and is being used nationwide now.”
Attendees were encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing, and the event included a free education station providing masks and public health information.
The concert was free, but Dubuque Main Street accepted free-will donations. Program specialist Michaela Freiburger said the event offered not only a fundraising opportunity, but also a way to promote community involvement.
“Dubuque Main Street continues to look for ways to ... safely engage people to come downtown,” she said. “Live music is part of the beautiful vibrancy in the Dubuque downtown cultural corridor.”
In addition to use of the courthouse parking lot, organizers received approval from the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to block off Seventh Street between the courthouse and Smokestack. There, several tents were set up where attendees could purchase food and beverages from Smokestack, The Food Store and Hot Diggity Dogz.
“People are craving this,” Freiburger said. “People are wanting to go to live music. People are wanting to be together.”
Though temperatures were approaching 90 degrees, the courthouse provided shade for most of the parking lot, and a refreshing breeze kept attendees cool as they listened to Michael Breitbach sing “Forever and Ever, Amen.”
The concert featured several musicians who are also local business owners. In addition to Breitbach, owner of The Food Store, the lineup included Scott Cornwell, Price’s husband and co-owner of Smokestack, as well as a spoken word performance from Tim Hitzler of Key City Creative Center. The lineup also included a set from local bluegrass/folk band The Alumatics.
“We really feel it’s important to be able to give this back to the community,” Price said. “It’s a hard time, and… supporting local businesses is really, really critical to us.”
Close by, Bill Stumpf and his son Kyle sat with Sue Dravis. The three, all of Dubuque, said they appreciated the chance to safely socialize.
“It’s nice doing something social again, which we’ve missed so much,” said Dravis. “It’s relaxing.”
Bill, who works as a nurse, said he’s cautious about his social gatherings in order to protect his patients. However, he still has “that longing to be social.”
“I applaud the Smokestack for making this happen so that we can… connect with people in a safe environment,” he said.