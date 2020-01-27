News in your town

Person who makes a difference: Man makes impact with youth of Bellevue

Dubuque Dems propose increase to monthly spending allowance for nursing home residents

Lawmakers consider Wisconsin governor's bills but skeptical of passage during upcoming special session

RAGBRAI plans overnight stop in Maquoketa this summer

Woman hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Dubuque City Council members adopt code of conduct, move toward code of ethics

Biz Buzz: Ax-throwing range in Dubuque; relaxed restrictions expected on dogs at restaurants; historic meat locker razed

Man sentenced to probation for slamming woman into Dubuque hotel wall

Dubuque County officials seeks more temp staff for 2020 general election

Dubuque microbrewery's patrons singalong for a cause

RAGBRAI plans overnight stop in Maquoketa this summer

Woman hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Recent sentences issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Local officials narrow down plan to pay Operation: New View debt

City officials cite necessity of Dubuque 'parental responsibility' ordinance, while 1 council member voices concern

Mouse-proofing a home begins with traps, ends with sealed entries

State association pushes back on SW Wisconsin lawmakers' EMS proposals

Attorney of Maquoketa man who died during arrest attempt releases body cam footage

Week in review: Top stories from across the tri-states

Caucus 101: How to get involved in 1st-in-the-nation primary process

Woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck just outside Manchester

Politics: Buttigieg gives nod to Dubuque mayor

Police: Dubuque man who led officers on chase later found hiding under porch

Residents of Dubuque, Delaware, Jones counties asked to weigh in on children's mental health plan

'Women Rising:' Activists, political hopefuls gather at 4th Dubuque Women's March

Local homes for intellectually disabled all about building community

Lunch menu

What's happening

'Women Rising': Activists, political hopefuls gather at 4th Dubuque Women's March

Police: Dubuque man who led officers on chase later found hiding under porch

Woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck just outside Manchester

Shooter, victim will talk restorative justice at UW-P conference

Prominent science fiction, fantasy author to headline 4th 'mini-con' at Dubuque library

Informational meeting on Cassville funding measure set for next week

'A pivotal point:' Longtime operators of Derby Grange purchase land, to invest in business

Local law enforcement reports

Cassville car ferry secures $40,000 loan from village after historically rough season

Deer drop: 10% fewer killed in Jo Daviess County during recent season

Dubuque family of 5 moves from tiny apartment to new Habitat for Humanity home

Police: Dubuque man arrested on homicide charge for fatal crash

Older demographic to fill workforce void in Dubuque area?