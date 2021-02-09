LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster City Administrator David Carlson recently was elected to the Wisconsin Economic Development Association Board of Directors.
He assumed his post earlier this month, according to a press release.
Prior to heading city administration in Lancaster, Carlson worked for seven years at the Wisconsin Department of Commerce and for more than 18 years at Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc., an engineering, architectural, environmental and planning company headquartered in St. Paul, Minn.