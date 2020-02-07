PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — For University of Wisconsin-Platteville resident advisor Ryan Swan, being able to discuss mental health with his charges is a priority.
“Everyone has stuff that they’re dealing with and being able … to understand that stuff is very helpful to be able to support the residents,” he said.
To further his knowledge concerning the topic, Swan this week attended “Kicking My Blue Genes in the Butt,” a Broadway-style play created by actor Josh Rivedal, who wrote and starred in the one-man show.
More than 100 people listened to the production, which was followed by a presentation and panel discussion about mental health and suicide prevention.
“I want people to come away with hope, for healing, for renewal, for help for themselves and their cohorts and the ones they love,” Rivedal told the Telegraph Herald. “And that they take away at least one skill that will better their life every single day.”
Rivedal, who lives in Los Angeles, wrote his play almost 10 years ago following his own mental health crisis, precipitated by the death of his father by suicide.
In his effort to dispel stigma, Rivedal hopes to provide a forum where people can discuss mental health and suicide candidly.
“There are so many people suffering in silence and it doesn’t have to be that way,” he said. “As a society we have a backwards view … (that) if there is something going wrong in the brain that means there is something wrong with you, but we would never say that about somebody’s kidneys or their lung cancer.”
In recent years, 7% to 9% of the UW-Platteville campus body was served by campus counseling services. Even as enrollment at the university has dipped, utilization of the campus’ mental health center increased, which might be a positive development, said Deirdre Dalsing, director of counseling services.
“Are we doing a good job reducing stigma? We might be,” she said. “But it’s also students are seeking help before they come to college and when they get here, they definitely expect it to be present.”
The center has hired two additional staff members within the past 15 years to accommodate demand.
Many students who seek services lack a mental health diagnosis, but face stressors that impact their academic performance, Dalsing said.
A campus survey indicated that in a 12-month period, 86% of UW-Platteville students described themselves as “very overwhelmed.” Also concerning was the finding that the percentage of students who considered suicide within the previous 12 months increased from 5% in 2010 to 14% in 2018.
“Mental health needs to be a priority,” said UW-Platteville student Ryan Lodico, who helps lead the Green Bandana Project campus organization, which coordinated the event in conjunction with the UW-Platteville Student Senate. “I think the first step in creating a healthy campus is through awareness and education.”