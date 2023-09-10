Iowa’s U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are calling to overturn the Biden administration’s income-based plan to cut student loan debt payments, which is set to begin next month.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced the Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE) plan in August, months after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the White House’s earlier plan to provide relief through a one-time student loan forgiveness program.

Recommended for you

The Associated Press contributed.