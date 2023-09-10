Iowa’s U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are calling to overturn the Biden administration’s income-based plan to cut student loan debt payments, which is set to begin next month.
President Joe Biden’s administration announced the Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE) plan in August, months after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the White House’s earlier plan to provide relief through a one-time student loan forgiveness program.
The SAVE program would calculate payments based on a borrower’s income and family size and cut undergraduate loan payments from 10% to 5% of their discretionary income as well as waiving unpaid interest and forgiving remaining balances after making a set number of payments in some cases.
As of Tuesday, 39,900 Iowans are enrolled in the SAVE program, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Education — and more than 10,000 Iowans will have their outstanding debt automatically discharged through the administration’s repayment plans.
The department estimated the plan would save most participants roughly $1,000 per year, and would not require single borrowers who make less than $15 per hour to make any payments. More than 4 million student loan borrowers in total have enrolled in the federal program, with applications still open at StudentAid.gov/SAVE.
The plan is scheduled to kick off Oct. 1, right as repayment requirements are set to resume following the Department of Education’s three-year long pause. Republicans in Congress are hoping to stop the rule from taking effect.
Grassley and Ernst, alongside 15 other Republican senators, introduced a resolution to overturn the SAVE plan rule. Ernst called the plan a “student loan socialism scheme” that would force Iowans without loans to subsidize those with college debt.
“The Supreme Court rightly ruled that President Biden’s student loan socialism is illegal, but now he is trying to double down on his bailout that will fuel the flames of inflation,” Ernst said in a statement. “I will continue fighting to provide students and their families with tools upfront to see the true costs associated with their education and to help them make informed decisions about their future.”
— Iowa Capital Dispatch
Reform of Iowa boards could impact safety
Recommendations to cut or merge more than 100 of the state’s boards and commissions could put Iowans’ health and safety at risk, professionals, advocates and board members said Wednesday during a public hearing.
People waiting for a turn to speak at the Boards and Commissions Review Committee meeting spilled out into the hall at the Iowa State Capitol, and more tuned in online with comments. A majority of speakers brought up concerns with the committee’s proposals to consolidate and eliminate 119 boards and commissions — many of which oversee licensure and focus on supporting specific cultural groups.
Members of the committee said the changes were to make state government more efficient by moving the duties of certain panels to larger boards or to agencies directly. Opponents said the moves could lead to higher expenditures, lower standards and the loss of diverse voices from state government.
Luke Elzinga, a board member of the Iowa Hunger Coalition, said the review board needs to talk more with members of the panels they plan to cut or merge, as well as with Iowans who work with them, before moving forward with their report to the governor and Legislature.
“We ask the committee to take the recommendations that are presented seriously with a greater attention into the people and programs that are being impacted,” Elzinga said. “… Without it, this all feels like deliberate effort to consolidate power in the executive, deregulate Iowa’s industries and limit the role of public oversight of our state government.”
In the preliminary recommendations, the committee said it found Iowa “requires a license or certification for too many occupations,” and recommended the state create licensing standards that can be used across all industries as a way to streamline the process. It also recommended merging several licensing boards into larger panels in charge of approving professional credentials to practice.
Most speakers at the public hearing said they support the effort to make state government more efficient, but said current licensing processes are in place to ensure Iowans’ health and safety.
— Iowa Capital Dispatch
The age question — again
There are a few people in Washington who likely cringe in the aftermath of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recent apparent medical issues if for no other reason than because it brings the question of elected officials’ ages into the media spotlight once again.
McConnell, 81, has twice gone frozen while addressing media, cameras rolling, something his office and the Capitol doctor have said was brought about merely by “lightheadedness” following a fall and concussion in March. After both incidents, the specter of “how old is too old to serve” has been raised, and the same few names and ages get ticked off: President Biden, 80; U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 90; U.S. Sen. Grassley, who turns 90 in a week.
In a call with reporters last week, Grassley defended his caucus’ leader. “I have no question whatsoever” he said about McConnell’s ability to lead. “If you could hear what I heard, you probably wouldn’t even be asking your question,” Grassley said. “He’s a good leader, and I’m glad he’s there. And I’m glad he’s got good health.”
Wisconsin Republicans ponder impeachment
Wisconsin Republicans talking about impeaching state Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz before she’s heard a case are pointing to the nearly $10 million she received from the Democratic Party as proof that she can’t fairly rule on redistricting cases that could weaken the GOP’s hold on the Legislature.
But the state GOP and other conservative groups have given campaign cash to other sitting justices, and they’re not recusing themselves on cases involving donors. All but one sitting justice — liberal Ann Walsh Bradley — have received contributions from a party at the national, state or county level, according to data from Wisconsin’s campaign finance system and an analysis by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, which tracks campaign spending.
Conservative Justices Brian Hagedorn and Rebecca Bradley have received contributions from the state Republican Party totaling roughly $150,000 and $70,000 respectively. The state Democratic Party has given liberal Justice Jill Karofsky’s campaign more than $1.3 million.
Durbin calls hearing on prison bureau oversight
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced the committee will hold a hearing at 9 a.m. Wednesday entitled “Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.” Durbin has been pressing the bureau to investigate allegations of abuse at United States Penitentiary at Thomson, Ill.
Durbin has prioritized oversight of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, calling for reform after an Associated Press report found the bureau to be a “hotbed of abuse, graft and corruption, (that) has turned a blind eye to employees accused of misconduct.”
The hearing will stream live on
CalendarPresidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy
- , 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14., at 7 Hills Brewery, 1085 Washington St., Dubuque,
- Presidential candidate
Tim Scott
- , town hall meeting, 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Word of Life Church, 4450 Dodge St., Dubuque.
- Illinois State Sen.
Andrew Chesney
- , R-Freeport, annual hog roast: 12-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16; Generations Brewing, 1400 S. Adams Ave., Freeport; $30 per person, contact Sara Vaubel 815-513-5215 or sara@thenewberggroup.org.
U.S. Sen. Grassley is accepting applications from Iowa high school students who wish to be nominated and considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies — U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point and U.S. Naval Academy. Deadline to complete and submit their application for a nomination from Grassley is Friday, Oct. 20. Grassley’s academy nomination application can be found at https://tinyurl.com/m262abdh.