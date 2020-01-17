GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Guttenberg’s aim to draw travelers from U.S. 52 to its riverside businesses received a boost from the state on Thursday.
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awarded the city $248,000 for its Schiller Street Corridor Project.
Schiller Street links U.S. 52 to River Park Drive, which fronts businesses and the city’s riverside park. City Manager Denise Schneider said the project will help beautify the path that drivers take from the highway to the riverside.
“It will include some lighting, decorative concrete and some limestone art pieces,” Schneider said. “The goal is to draw people to the riverfront businesses — to get people to say, ‘Wow.’”
Mandy Ludovissy, the director of Guttenberg Chamber of Commerce, said the corridor beautification idea emerged from a community group formed as part of the city’s “Iowa Great Places” designation and aims to turn travelers’ attention to Guttenberg’s unique charms.
“The things we see every day, we want to share it with people,” she said. “The way Guttenberg is situated on the river is distinct, and with our German heritage, we have some unique buildings, and we want to share that.”
An Iowa Great Places designation gives selected communities access to funding opportunities and expertise for civic improvement projects. Funding comes from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund.
Schneider said the total project cost will be about $1 million. The city will use some electric funds, capital project funds and local option sales tax dollars to round out the costs.
“No property tax dollars are being spent,” she said.
The project remains in the planning phase and could launch in late 2020 or early 2021.
Ludovissy said she hopes the project eventually raises awareness of the Guttenberg amenities located just east of U.S. 52.
“You wouldn’t believe how many people say, ‘I’ve been driving past here for years, and I had no idea your downtown was so architecturally distinct,’” she said. “That’s the point of the Schiller Street project. It creates a recognition for travelers. Just take a turn, and there’s so much more to see.”