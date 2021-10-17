ASBURY, Iowa — The slopes were alive on Saturday at Sundown Mountain Resort — but not with skiers.
A steady stream of Jeeps ran down the mountain during the Jeeps on the Mountain event. At the top, Jeep owners and casual attendees alike gathered for another event that also was underway, Music on the Mountain.
Hundreds of attendees were on hand for the events.
Chuck and Alyson Smith came from Cedar Rapids with their corgis Gizmo and Zoey in their Jeep to off-road at the ski resort.
“We didn’t get stuck,” Chuck said.
“So far, so good,” Alyson added.
The Smiths have been Jeep owners for a little more than a year.
“It’s like having a big Transformer,” Alyson said of her vehicle. “You can take it apart and put it together.”
They have enjoyed being a part of the Jeep community. Jeeps on the Mountain organizer Rob Dodd compared camaraderie between Jeep owners to that of Harley-Davidson owners.
Jeep enthusiasts meet at events and functions. They wave at one another when they pass on the road, a phenomenon known as the “Jeep wave,” and they sometimes leave small rubber ducks on each other’s vehicles.
“You can’t pass a Jeep without waving,” Dodd said.
Dodd, looking for more off-roading opportunities in the Dubuque area, approached Sundown Mountain about the possibility of holding an event.
The ski resort decided that the Jeep event could pair well with an event already on the schedule, Music on the Mountain, which also included children’s activities and food.
Sundown General Manager Mark Gordon said he thinks the Jeep crowd enjoyed the chance to listen to the music, while the casual attendees got a kick out of seeing the Jeeps.
“It’s a good cross-pollination, I guess you could say,” Gordon said.
Pedestrians could ride the chairlifts, giving them a good view of parts of the trails. Drivers went through obstacles including a log jam, mud pit and a creek crossing.
To prepare for the events, Sundown set up campsites at the base of the mountain, a first for the business.
The primitive campsites, available Friday night through midday today, were sold out before the event.
Halfway down the mountain, Layton, 9, and Raylin Montes, 5, stopped to enjoy some hot chocolate. The girls already visited a petting zoo at the top of the hill and were running down so that they could ride the chairlift back up.
“I bet it’s going to be the ski lift or the bouncy house,” Layton said, theorizing which activity at the event was going to be the best.
The girls came with their parents, RJ and Lynette Montes. The Asbury family came for the Music on the Mountain event.
Saturday was the second Music on the Mountain event at Sundown this year. Attendees of all ages, and a few canine guests as well, mingled around a stage positioned at the bottom of a small, grassy slope at the top of the mountain.
Musicians including Ryan Phelan, Jarrod Hogan, Elizabeth Mary and Flash In A Pan played casual tunes throughout the afternoon.
“This is a cool opportunity to come out and enjoy the beautiful scenery and to be able to just enjoy the atmosphere without being dedicated to skiing,” RJ Montes said.
Gordon and Dodd both expressed an interest in more off-roading events, potentially planned with music, in the future.
Gordon said the paired events were busier than he imagined.
“It’s really exploded,” Gordon said. “I’m just dumbfounded.”