JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Wis. — Authorities said a man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Friday morning in Grant County.

Levi Linscheid, 24, of Highland, was traveling on U.S. 151 in Jamestown Township at 7:05 a.m., according to a release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. His vehicle traveled off the road near where Sandy Hook Road crosses under the highway.

Authorities said Linscheid’s vehicle struck a guardrail, slid along a cement barrier, went over an embankment and landed on its roof in a ditch. Linscheid had to be extricated from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags

Comments disabled.