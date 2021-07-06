MANCHESTER, Iowa — The Delaware County Fair Society and Manchester Fire Department will host this year’s fair parade on Monday, July 12.
The theme is “all-star lineup.”
Lining up will begin at 5:30 p.m. Come to Doctor Street, from the south on Clara Street.
For the safety of those in the parade and onlookers, no water games or toys are allowed. Participants are asked to limit the throwing of candy. If possible, candy should be handed out to attendees at the curb.
The parade begins at 7 p.m. It will proceed through the fairgrounds, coming out of the main gate and traveling south on New Street to Union. It will turn onto North Brewer and continue south past Central Park. The parade will turn left on East Butler Street and follow it past Baum Park, ending at Stiles Street.