Dubuque City Council members on Monday night pumped the brakes on a push to install automated speed cameras in the city.

After extensive discussion among council members and comments from residents, council members voted unanimously to postpone to June the first reading of the ordinance detailing how the speed cameras would be implemented and how fines would be issued.

1sunzza1@gmail.com

Stop looking over my shoulder. No cameras.

TSDil

Drove down 380 in Cedar Rapids yesterday. Dangerous as it gets, everyone bunched up bumper to bumper because there is "safety" in numbers and everyone is afraid to speed up or slow down to get away from one another. And the big "Traffic Laws Enforced by Photo" signs right below "Welcome to Cedar Rapids"........ew. Offputting.

Another thing to mention, 50/55 mph on a divided highway - or 25 mph on Central. C'mon now. Mr. Sprank, you do realize the many of the speed limits in Dubuque are too far on the conservative side for most drivers, and vehicle safety tech has come a long way. Lastly - GET THE DANG TRAFFIC LIGHTS TIMED FOR TRAFFIC TRAVELING AT THE POSTED SPEED LIMIT. If you go 50 down Northwest Arterial and catch every green, guess how fast traffic will be moving?

dregsofhumanity

Nothing but a city shakedown for money. Zero impact on safety. Large % of money goes to the private contracted camera company. Most limits are ridiculously arbitrary and low anyway.

