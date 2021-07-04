The City of Dubuque’s 15th annual temporary public art exhibit, Art on the River, will feature 11 new sculptures.
The art pieces will be installed later this month and span the length of the Mississippi Riverwalk in the Port of Dubuque, according to a press release. The works will be displayed through late July 2022 and will be available for purchase.
The sculptures and artists are:
- Coral, and Seda, both by Tim Adams, of Webster City, Iowa
- Downstream, by Brian Petrone, of Evanston, Ill.
- Mother Earth, by Christine Murphy, of Chicago
- Pluma Sculpture, aka “The Feather,” by Kirk Seese, of Lutherville, Md.
- Resilient Generations, by Gail Chavenelle, of Dubuque
- Scalar, by Luke Achterberg, of Onalaska, Wis.
- Stalk 10052REH-400-2 (Covid Corn to Go), by Matt Moyer, of Columbia, Mo.
- The Single Twist, by Mary Angers, of Long Branch, N.J.
- Three Liner, by Evan Lewis, of Mineral Point, Wis.
- We Are All Downstream, by Mike Klein, of St. Paul, Minn.
A free reception celebrating the artists and their works will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.