MAQUOKETA, Iowa — For 30 years, Steve Schroeder has been part of Jackson County law enforcement. Now, he hopes to take over as its leader.
Schroeder, chief deputy for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, is running as a Democrat in the sheriff’s race in the Nov. 3 election against Scott County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Brent Kilburg, a Republican. Democratic Sheriff Russ Kettman is retiring.
Schroeder said he brings with him a deep connection and love for the community and a desire to see its continued prosperity.
“I’ve been committed to Jackson County my whole life,” he said. “The people know I’m very involved in the community and that I want the opportunity to serve the county as best I can.”
As chief deputy, Schroeder said he has been at the helm in keeping deputies up to date on relevant training, along with regularly introducing new technology. If elected, he intends to continue this trend.
“We have to keep up on all the things that accumulate to make a good officer,” Schroeder said. “I think we’re at the forefront for adopting new technology.”
Schroeder pointed to the department’s installation of in-car computers that allow deputies to perform administrative duties while on patrol. He also mentioned his work to create the county’s electronic monitoring program, which fits detainees with a monitoring device, allowing them to return to public life instead of remaining in jail.
“That is something I brought to the table to reduce the stress of an overpopulated jail,” he said. “It has generated revenue for Jackson County.”
The county’s jail remains a contentious issue. The county twice has asked voters to back a multimillion-dollar bond issuance for a new facility but has not garnered the necessary votes. The new structure would replace an outdated jail that has been reported to have several security issues and that state officials have warned could be forcibly closed.
Schroeder, who served on the county’s now-defunct jail committee, said he believes the new sheriff should focus on educating the public on the need for a new jail.
“We have a jail that is not meeting the needs and demands of Jackson County,” he said. “There are major security and liability issues.”
Schroeder has received endorsements from several sheriffs in surrounding counties, including Joe Kennedy in Dubuque County.
Kettmann also endorsed Schroeder, his brother-in-law, but Schroeder stressed that the familial relationship was formed years after they started working together.
“We were both hired on the same day, and we were not related at the time of hiring,” Schroeder said. “I advanced in the department through hard work and dedication. That’s it.”
Schroeder’s time as chief deputy has not been met without controversy. He is currently named in a lawsuit regarding the death of 22-year-old Maquoketa resident Drew Edwards, who died while in law enforcement custody. Schroeder declined to comment on the lawsuit.
A recent article published by Maquoketa Sentinel-Press also alleges that a video posted on social media shows Schroeder drinking alcohol with his 21-year-old daughter and a woman younger than the legal drinking age. While declining to comment on the contents of the video, Schroeder said he believes the article was biased and “based on assumptions and speculation.”