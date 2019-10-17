A Dubuque woman connected with a famous possible relative 40 years ago.
Alice Fischer had an opportunity to swap Cash family stories with country music icon Johnny Cash before he performed at Five Flags Center in Dubuque. Here is how the TH reported on the encounter in its Oct. 25, 1979, edition.
DUBUQUER ‘CASHES IN’
ON ANCESTORSAlice Fischer has news for all her Cash relatives. She and Johnny Cash talked it over, and yes, they’re probably related.
Even if they’re not, at least she had her picture taken last night with the star whose last name matches her maiden name.
“I just want to prove to my family I saw Johnny Cash,” said the active 72-year-old, who is well known around Dubuque for her work with senior citizens.
It was just before Cash’s show at Dubuque’s Five Flags Center. Fischer had done her homework. She knew what she wanted to do. With the help of Vince Coyle, a friend of her son, Ken, she managed to work her way backstage to see The Man in Black. Apparently, only one other fan managed to squeeze his way back. That was Ralph Henry, a 33-year-old Deere worker laid up since a disc-fusing operation.
“It hurt. But it was well worth it,” Henry said.
Now, the man who says he’s always been a Johnny Cash fan has a Johnny Cash autograph on his body cast.
“I am keeping the cast,” Henry said, even if the thing will be seven weeks old by the time it’s off.
Fischer says she wouldn’t have bothered getting through to Cash if she hadn’t seen a picture of his father on a Billy Graham television show.
“My father looks just like his father,” she said.
And so, minutes before last night’s show, there she sat with Cash and Coyle in the star’s dressing room, talking about the old Caeschel family.
Cash, 47, explained that the “el” indicated royalty. But somewhere along the line, the British beat the Scots and forced name changes.
“I’m sure they’re related,” said Coyle.
Cash took them back to the 1700s, when his family lived in a house in Salem Town, Mass. He’s seen it. He took them back to the 10th century, to the MacDonald clan, and to Strath Miglo, “Town by the River,” where his ancestors lived.
Fischer’s and Cash’s probable lineage might be traced to England and Ireland. But hers is mostly Catholic and his Baptist. And, of course, said Fischer, “there are a lot of Johns, Bobs and Eds. I don’t know that it means anything. I was just thrilled to meet him.”
Cash was born in Kingsland, Ark., and now lives in Hendersonville, Tenn. Fischer comes from Fancy Farm, near Paducah, Ky. Fischer, now a widow, married Robert Fischer in Chicago in 1929 and moved with the bricklayer to Dubuque. She’s arranged to exchange complete family histories with Cash.
And though she might never see him again, there is a chance.