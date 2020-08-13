GRATIOT, Wis. — Lafayette County authorities reported Wednesday that two 16-year-olds who had been missing have been located safe.
On Sunday, local authorities issued a statewide alert for Katherine M. Heimann, of Gratiot, and Alexander R. Rogers, of McHenry, Ill.
Heimann had been last seen in Gratiot at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, and authorities said Rogers left his residence on Thursday night, drove to Heimann’s residence and picked her up.
The updated release did not specify where the two teens were located, but the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department shared a Facebook post that stated that the two were located in Georgia.