The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Carrie L. Loper, 41, 333 W. 17th St., No. 7, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Central Avenue on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Loper assaulted Christopher N. Shea, 29, of the same address.
- Jeffrey J. Gotto, 34, of 155 Bryant St., was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Monday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Gotto assaulted Carrie L. Brown, 35, of the same address.
- Dennis M. Fury, 59, of 669 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of possession of contraband in a correctional institution, possession of cocaine and operating while intoxicated.
- Steven C. Wilson, 34, no permanent address, was arrested at about 4:05 p.m. Saturday on charges of sex offender providing false information and three counts of failure to comply with sex offender registry requirements.
- Angela D. Wissing, 44, of Asbury, Iowa, reported a burglary to a storage unit with the theft of $1,100 worth of vehicle parts and other items between Nov. 4 and Sunday at 1820 Radford Road.