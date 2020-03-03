Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday included:
New Millwork District parking
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve plans and the estimated cost of $727,046 for construction of more off-street parking in Dubuque’s Millwork District.
Background: In 2010, developers Gronen Properties, Wilmac Property Co. and Warehouse Trust requested city officials develop 470 off-street parking spaces to assist in attracting commercial and residential tenants to the redeveloped warehouse district. The new city parking lot at East 12th and Elm streets would add 71 off-street parking spaces, bringing the total number of city parking spaces in the district to 580.
The city’s development agreement with Dupaco Community Credit Union for the renovation of the Voices building at 1000 Jackson St. also states the city shall develop a parking lot by Dec. 31.
What’s next: The project is slated to be completed by Oct. 30.
City employee residency requirement
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to revise the city’s residency requirement to allow civil service employees, including police, firefighters, emergency management and certain public works
employees, to reside in Wisconsin and Illinois.
Background: State lawmakers in 2016 changed Iowa law to allow cities to pass an ordinance allowing certain employees to live in another state. Previously, civil service employees were required to live in the state or become a resident of Iowa within two years of employment. The law was changed to recognize challenges faced by border communities in hiring for city positions.
Civil service employees still will be required to live within 6.5 miles of the city. The radius, however, now extends across the Mississippi River.
Department managers, assistant department managers, division managers and some salaried members of the city manager’s staff still will be required to live within the city limits.
City staff says the change expands the city’s pool of prospective employees.
What’s next: The ordinance takes effect upon publication.
North Cascade Road reconstruction
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to award a $1.3 million construction contract to Top Grade Excavating, of Farley, Iowa, to rebuild a portion of North Cascade Road.
Background: The project will reconstruct the road from the bridge over Catfish Creek to Edval Lane.
A later, second phase not included in this project would rebuild the road to the interchange with the soon-to-be-completed Southwest Arterial and English Mill Road.
The work will straighten out and widen the 24-foot-wide road to improve safety and accommodate future traffic growth anticipated along the new highway corridor. It will include paved shoulders, bike lanes and grading for future sidewalks and a trail.
What’s next: Work on the first phase is slated to begin in May and be completed this fall.