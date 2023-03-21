University of Dubuque's longtime president announced today that he has initiated plans to step away from the role.
Jeffrey Bullock, who has served as UD's president for 25 years, will continue in the role until a new president is in place in roughly 16 to 30 months, according to a press release.
After stepping away from the presidency, Bullock will serve in an "of counsel" capacity for the university, rather than retiring or resigning.
“This is not an emergency and there is nothing wrong. I feel like the work I was called here to do, I have done,” Bullock said in the release. “I have spent considerable time discerning the timing of this transition and reflecting upon my presidency. … In sharing this transition at this time, I am providing ample notice in order for the board (of trustees) to undertake an intentional search for a new president and effectuate a smooth transition for this office.”
The release states that the university's board of trustees will begin the "process of orienting towards a presidential search" at its educational conference in April.
Bullock joined UD in 1996 as vice president of the university and dean of University of Dubuque Theological Seminary. Two years later, he became the university's 11th president, replacing Acting President J. Bruce Meriwether.
According to the release, UD's endowment has grown from $13 million to $220 million during Bullock's tenure, and student enrollment has increased from 600 students to about 2,200. The university also has dedicated more than 15 buildings and has greatly expanded its campus footprint.
