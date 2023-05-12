The developer of a proposed 152-unit housing project in Dubuque remains at odds with city officials about how to provide access to the development.
In a 4-1 vote, city Zoning Advisory Commission members recently tabled the request to rezone the 43-acre parcel located between the Northwest Arterial and Robin Hood Drive from agricultural to planned unit development and directed city staff to continue working with developer Jim Gantz to find a solution for what type of access should be created for the development.
Gantz intends to construct 48 apartments and 104 townhouses on the property at an estimated cost of $25 million to $30 million.
However, the developer has been at an impasse with the city over his request to create a new four-way intersection on the Northwest Arterial that would provide residents of the new development both right- and left-turn access to the property.
The commission previously tabled the request in April and asked city staff to study the project more thoroughly and determine its viability.
In its review of the proposal, the city concluded that the traffic needs created by the development only warrant right-turn-in, right-turn-out access points, which Gantz said makes his development far less attractive to potential tenants.
“I cannot and will not do this development with right-in, right-out access,” Gantz told the commission. “Nobody in their right mind would do that development.”
Gantz also said the Iowa Department of Transportation guaranteed his property direct access to the Northwest Arterial when the parcel was sold to him by the state agency. However, a review by the city’s Engineering Department noted that the portion of the Northwest Arterial in which the proposed development falls was designed as a limited access highway and that the access guaranteed by the state was to allow farm equipment to reach the property from the arterial.
City Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said the city has put in more work reviewing Gantz’ proposal than most other proposed developments, including hiring the consultant MSA Professional Services to complete its own review of the site. The consultant also determined that right-in, right-out access was the safest and most efficient option for the development.
“We have given more time to this than we usually would,” Wernimont said.
However, Gantz contends that the city is resisting putting in another intersection on the Northwest Arterial, even if it is warranted.
He notes that the Switch Homes project, a development to create 101 single-family homes along the Northwest Arterial, originally had a planned right-in, right-out access that would have aligned with the proposed access to the Gantz development, which would have further justified the need for a full intersection.
However, that access point later was moved about 500 feet west of its original location, though Switch Homes developers previously said that was to provide better sight lines for motorists.
City staff also have noted the cost of constructing a new four-way intersection on the Northwest Arterial.
During the Zoning Advisory Commission meeting, City Engineer Gus Psihoyos estimated it could cost as much as $3.5 million to create the intersection, and if the city were to move forward with it, an agreement would need to be reached on how to fund the project.
Gantz’ proposal did hold sway with some Zoning Advisory Commission members.
Commission Member Teri Zuccaro said she agrees with Gantz that the property would be far less attractive with only a right-in, right-out access.
“I don’t know why the city cannot sit down with these developers and figure out a solution,” she said.
Commission Member Rebecca Kemp, who voted against tabling the zoning request again, said she does not see an issue with creating another four-way intersection along the Northwest Arterial.
“We have so many stoplights already,” she said. “What’s one more?”
However, other commission members leaned their opinions toward the recommendations of city staff and advocated that the city and Gantz talk further about coming to an agreement regarding access to the planned development.
“I think it is a concern for me,” said Commission Member Ryan Sempf. “I do have trouble seeing a signalized intersection given the safety concerns.”
Speaking with the Telegraph Herald following the meeting, Gantz said he had not yet met with the city but that he intends to draw up a new conceptual plan for the development.
“Now that the city has stated their position, it gives me time to go back and come up with something that works for me and works for the city,” Gantz said.
