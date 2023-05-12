The developer of a proposed 152-unit housing project in Dubuque remains at odds with city officials about how to provide access to the development.

In a 4-1 vote, city Zoning Advisory Commission members recently tabled the request to rezone the 43-acre parcel located between the Northwest Arterial and Robin Hood Drive from agricultural to planned unit development and directed city staff to continue working with developer Jim Gantz to find a solution for what type of access should be created for the development.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.