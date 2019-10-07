SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., 2245 Kerper Blvd.
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Retired Eagles Activity Club, 1 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Local 94 UAW Fundraisers, 5 p.m., Wendy’s, 16th St. Ten percent of all sales goes toward charities.
Sibling Class, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. No fee.
Tuesday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; noon needlework group; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge (dining room); 12:15-3 p.m. open bridge.
PERFORMING ARTS
Tuesday
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., entrance on 13th Street, lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Story Time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Tuesday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour story time with stories, early literacy activities, songs and crafts. For ages 3-6.
Learning
Today
Lego Explorers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo blocks. October’s theme is “Night of the Vampire.” For kindergarten and older.
Duct Tape DIY, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make a fun and usable item out of duct tape. For grades 6-12.
Tuesday
Imagination Center, 4 p.m., Imagination Center, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Explore and create at three creation stations. For kindergarten and older.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St. Service Club meeting.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. For those recovering from sex addiction. Meets downtown. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in; 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hang-ups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Center, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave., Bartels conference room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Al-Anon Monday Night AFG, MercyOne Dyersville (Iowa) Medical Center, 1111 Third St. SW.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Center, Eighth and Main streets.
DuTrac Community Credit Union Blood Drive, 9 a.m., Dutrac Community Credit Union, 3465 Asbury Road, conference room. Details: Kelsey, 563-585-8561 or www.bloodcenterimpact.org.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. A six-week class designed to provide family caregivers with the skills to take care of themselves. Registration is required as the class is limited to 12 participants.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details: www.dubuquerotary.org.
Celebrate Recovery, 1 p.m., Crossroads Community Church/Galena (Ill.) Convention Center, 900 Galena Square Drive. Helping people overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups of any kind. Details: 815-541-3977.
SNAP Dubuque, 6 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. Support group for survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m., Mount Carmel, 1050 Carmel Drive, Marian Hall. Details: 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon Julien Group AFG, 7 p.m., Intergroup, 1670 Asbury Road.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Haunted History Walk, 6:30 p.m., Linwood Cemetery, 2736 Windsor Avenue. A walk through beautiful and peaceful paths to graves whose history and stories will be told. Ghost hunting equipment will be used.
Tuesday
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7. All are welcome.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.