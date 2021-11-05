Today through Sunday, various locations, Dyersville, Iowa
5 to 8 p.m. today, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Displays and vendors at Beckman Catholic High School, 1325 9th St. S.E.; Commercial Park, 225 11th St. S.E.; and National Farm Toy Museum, 1110 16th Ave. S.E. Shuttle buses will run between all locations. Auction, sanctioned micro-mini pull, sanctioned pedal pull and over 400 vendors. Cost: $10 per day; $30 for all-weekend floor rights pass. More information: www.toyfarmer.com
Builders and Collectors Society Farm Toy Show
Today and Saturday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Teaching seminars on customizing tractors, building dioramas and displays; youth tractor build on Saturday (while supplies last); social gathering for collectors to buy and sell. Cost: $7. Free for ages 12 and younger. More information: www.tinyurl.com/hj4ws35c.
Dubuque Winter Farmers Market
Saturday, Kennedy Mall West Concourse, 555 John F. Kennedy Road
9 a.m. to noon. Dubuque Farmers Market kicks off its winter season. Local producers will offer breads, meats, fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, greens, jams and jellies, baked goods and more. More information: www.wintermarketdbq.com.
Loras College Sports Card Show for Kids
Sunday, Marie Graber Ballroom, Alumni Campus Center, Loras College, 1450 Alta Vista St.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dubuque native and Texas Rangers draft pick Ian Moller will be the featured guest at the fourth annual show hosted by Loras College Sport Business Club. Cost: Free to attend. $20 for an exhibitor table. More information: Call Matt Garrett at 563-588-7165 or email matthew.garrett@loras.edu.