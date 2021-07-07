The namesake vegetable of Fincel’s Sweet Corn is back in Dubuque for the summer.
The first of the harvest was available Tuesday morning at stands in the parking lot of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, 2675 Northwest Arterial, and in the former Shopko parking lot, 255 John F. Kennedy Road.
Sarah Fincel is the stand manager for the JFK location. She arrived just before 7:30 a.m. to set up for its scheduled 8 a.m. opening.
“There were people here sitting in lawn chairs already waiting when I got here,” she said.
Initially, the first day of sweet corn sales this summer was announced to be today. Due to the recent warm weather, however, the corn was ready one day earlier.
Both Fincel’s stands are open at 8 a.m. until produce is sold out. The stands also sell other produce, including tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers and peaches.
But the beloved corn was the big draw Tuesday morning at the stand in the former Shopko parking lot.
Dubuque resident Lizz Tyler and her daughter Theia, 4, bought a dozen ears of sweet corn.
When she moved to Dubuque more than five years ago, Tyler said, she was told everybody eats Fincel’s corn. She and her family have been eating it ever since.
“We love Fincel’s,” she said. “The corn is so good.”
The stand in the parking lot of Blain’s Farm & Fleet is managed by Carol Fincel, who said she enjoys seeing all the customers because they become like friends to the Fincel’s family and employees.
The East Dubuque, Ill.-based business is powered by about 40 summer employees, she said, and 12 to 15 of them are in the fields picking the corn at first light daily.
“We’re out here seven days a week, and we pick it fresh,” she said. “We never have day-old corn.”
LaVon Klauer, of Dubuque, said Tuesday morning that she was afraid the corn would be sold out as she arrived later than normal. However, she made it in time to purchase a dozen ears of the fresh corn and some tomatoes for dinner with her daughter.
“It’s wonderful, and it’s a lot easier than growing my own garden,” Klauer said about Fincel’s produce. “It’s great to get some fresh veggies.”
Before her 10 a.m. appointment, Mary Rehak, of Marion, Iowa, bought two dozen ears of corn. Rehak said she lived in Dubuque prior to moving to Marion, noting that she has been frequenting Fincel’s stands for “years and years.”
“When I have appointments (in Dubuque), I always pick up two dozen (ears of corn),” she said. “We’ll eat the first and freeze the second for later.”
In addition to making a living, the Fincel family business also has been the facilitator of creating bonds for those working at the stands.
“My staff are like my own children,” Carol Fincel said. “They have to be 14 (years old) to start, and a lot of them stay through college. They learn so much, and I get to see them blossom.”
One of Carol Fincel’s staff “children” is Autumn Chavez, 18, of Dubuque. This is her fifth summer working for the Fincels, and before her, her older sister worked with them.
“Carol and Frank (Fincel) are some of the best bosses,” Chavez said. “Carol builds a relationship with all of her workers. I love her.”
Though Carol Fincel’s daughter Jenna Veach is no longer working full time for the Fincels, she came out to help during the first day of selling corn at the Blain’s location.
“It’s always exciting on the first day,” Veach said. “It’s nice to see how much people appreciate the time my family puts in.”