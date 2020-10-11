MedOne announced hiring and promoting:
Cabe Butler as vice president of information technology.
Justin Taber as pharmacist.
Eric Rile as director of pricing and analytic.
Sara O’Connell as accounting specialist.
Molly Dieujuste as senior member advocate.
Dawn Galle as member advocate.
Zach Little as account manager.
Anji Lewis to senior member advocate.
Danni Manternach to strategic account executive.
Danielle Barton to strategic account executive.
•
FEH Design was awarded Outstanding Emerging Professional Friendly Firm from the American Institute of Architects Central States. The architectural, engineering and interior design firm was one of the top three applicants out of 32 Midwest businesses who exhibited outstanding support for young professionals. Criteria for the award included providing fair compensation and benefits for emerging professionals, supporting architectural licensure, investing in professional development, creating opportunities for growth and demonstrating commitment and innovation to train and mentor emerging professionals.
•
Medical Associates Clinic announced hiring Emily Kuhl as a board-certified occupational therapist. She received a masters of science in occupational therapy from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and a bachelor of science in therapeutic recreation from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She previously worked as an occupational therapist at Southwest Health in Platteville, Wis.