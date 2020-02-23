Medical Associates announced the arrival of Chelsea Berry, PA, to its Orthopaedics Department. As a member of the Orthopaedic team, she will assist with outpatient treatment of disorders related to muscles, joints, and bones, as well as injuries caused by trauma, sports injury or chronic disease. She will also assist the orthopaedic surgeons with a wide range of surgical procedures for orthopaedic problems.
•
Nikki Bauer is Express Employment Professionals’ newest SRG executive recruiter. She will specialize in accounting and finance recruiting.
•
Angela Mozena opened Mozena Realty Group located at 196 Bluff St. She has been actively involved in real estate since 1990. She also recently earned the commitment to Excellence Endorsement for dedication to practicing business at the highest professional standards from the National Association of Realtors. Gabriel Mozena has joined the company as he recently earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the Tippie College of Business.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced that Jonah Puls joined the company as a small-business portfolio manager.
•
Mark Frederick, a private wealth advisor with Sigma Three Planning Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., has achieved the professional designation of Certified Estate Planner through the National Institute of Certified Estate Planners.
Also, Christopher Pape, a financial advisor with Sigma Three Planning Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Dubuque, has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor through the College for Financial Planning.
•
MidWestOne announced Brock A. Renbarger has joined the bank as second vice president, Commercial Lending in Dubuque.
•
EXIT Realty Dubuque announced that Kate Ahlers and Jon Wedewer have joined its team of real estate sales professionals.
•
Tyler Daugherty has been promoted to vice president of Community Engagement for Travel Dubuque. Daugherty previously worked as the director of Sports & Events and has been with the organization since 2012.
•
Boyd Gaming Corporate Creative Services Department announced that Joey Westfall and Paige Winkler were promoted to graphic designers. May Liang joined the company as a graphic designer. Rachel Moser and Tia Ernst joined the company as account managers.