The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Corderol J. Stilson, 27, of 2230½ Francis St., was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree burglary.
- Matthew J. Kowalske, 39, of 2170 Green St., was arrested at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Gateway Drive on charges of third-degree burglary, first-degree harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kathryn Green, 67, of 2236½ Central Ave., was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief.
- April V. Hunt, 27, of 472 W. 16th St., reported $650 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.