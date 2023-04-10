Prosecutors have filed an additional charge against a man accused of fatally shooting another man in Dubuque, though the defense contends the new charge should be tried separately.

A motion to add a charge of felon in possession of a firearm against Aaron C. Johnson, 24, recently was conditionally granted in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. He also is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery and has pleaded not guilty to those two charges.

