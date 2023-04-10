Prosecutors have filed an additional charge against a man accused of fatally shooting another man in Dubuque, though the defense contends the new charge should be tried separately.
A motion to add a charge of felon in possession of a firearm against Aaron C. Johnson, 24, recently was conditionally granted in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. He also is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery and has pleaded not guilty to those two charges.
Dubuque County Attorney Scott Nelson filed to amend Johnson’s trial information with the additional charge, and Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley conditionally approved the motion, giving the defense 10 days to file an objection.
Johnson’s attorneys, Les Blair and Steven Drahozal, subsequently filed a motion seeking to sever the possession of a firearm by a felon charge from Johnson’s other two charges.
“In this case, a jury would not be able to compartmentalize the allegation that the defendant is a convicted felon and the allegations of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery,” the motion states.
Johnson is accused of fatally shooting Lonnie E. Burns, 31, on Feb. 7. Court documents state that police received a report of a shooting and a person on the ground in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. that day.
Officers who arrived on scene found Burns unresponsive and lying in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Ave., and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
“During the autopsy, the medical examiner was able to determine that Burns was shot twice in his left arm, which penetrated his torso,” documents state. “He suffered (an) additional gunshot to his back.”
Documents state that traffic camera footage shows six people getting out of a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue on Feb. 7 and walking to 711 Rhomberg Ave. A “confrontation” with Burns began on the sidewalk, and one individual ended up firing a gun multiple times at Burns.
Johnson was identified as the shooter through multiple interviews with others present during the shooting, as well as traffic camera footage, documents state.
Johnson’s attorneys have said he intends to argue that he acted in self-defense. His trial date currently is set for May 9.