The parents of drowned Prairie du Chien boy are asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear their case after their wrongful-death lawsuit was dismissed in both circuit and appeals courts.
Kurt Warrington Jr. and Rachael Warrington sued the City of Prairie du Chien and Prairie du Chien Area School District after their son Kashton, 4, died after being found unresponsive during a swimming lesson Aug. 2, 2017, at Wacouta Aquatic Park.
The Warringtons alleged that the boy’s death occurred because city and Prairie du Chien Area School District personnel “were negligent in their supervision and custody” of him.
In November 2018, Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Craig Day ruled in favor of the city and school district, citing the state’s “recreational immunity” statute, which limits a property owner’s liability for an injury to, or caused by, a person engaging in recreational activity on the owner’s property. The state Court of Appeals reached a similar conclusion.
The Supreme Court is reviewing the petition and will determine by Friday, Dec. 20, whether to hear the case.