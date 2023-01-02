Attorneys representing Dubuque County and the county attorney have denied all claims of retaliation outlined in a lawsuit from a former county prosecutor.
Attorneys Les Reddick and Todd Stevenson, on behalf of Dubuque County and C.J. May III, filed an answer Wednesday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to the lawsuit from former Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Richard Kirkendall.
“(Kirkendall) has failed to exhaust his administrative remedies and therefore his petition should be dismissed with prejudice,” the answer states. “(Kirkendall) fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
Kirkendall filed the lawsuit on Nov. 9, one day after he lost in the election for the county attorney position. In the suit, Kirkendall alleges retaliation and retaliatory discharge in violation of public policy, claiming that he was retaliated against for speaking out about May and running for May’s seat.
The response to the lawsuit denies Kirkendall’s version of events leading up to the end of his employment in the county attorney’s office, including interactions with former victim witness coordinator Ali Newsom. Newsom resigned from her position in May and submitted a $750,000 claim against the county for harassment she said she experienced from Kirkendall, an allegation Kirkendall has denied.
Kirkendall claimed in the suit that May “angrily” demanded a meeting with Kirkendall on March 15 to discuss two recent witness meetings. The suit states that May claimed Kirkendall “was acting outside of his job duties” by holding the meetings and told Kirkendall to include Newsom in all meetings going forward.
The lawsuit response states that Kirkendall was treated “in a professional manner” during the meeting and was directed to have a victim witness coordinator present when meeting with a sexual abuse victim.
“After hearing the criticism from May, Kirkendall states that he would do things his way regardless of directions from the County Attorney,” documents state. “Kirkendall was told that he had no supervisory authority over any employee of the County Attorney’s office and that any concerns regarding employees should be brought directly to the County Attorney. Kirkendall responded that he would do things his way.”
Documents also claim that an email sent to members of the county attorney’s office from Kirkendall, which shared concerns about May, was “sent to harass Newsom and May” and included a lie about an “improper relationship” between Newsom and May.
Kirkendall was later given a written reprimand for violating May’s instruction not to involve himself with personnel matters following a meeting between Kirkendall and Newsom, according to the lawsuit response, and Kirkendall also was given a written notice about being placed on paid leave.
Documents also claim that “May had no input” on the decision to place Kirkendall on leave, and the action was done by then-Dubuque County Human Resources Administrator Dawn Sherman.
Kirkendall’s suit states that he was later asked to sign a “confidential last chance agreement” and was told it would be considered a resignation if he did not sign it. Kirkendall did not sign the letter, and Iowa Workforce Development later deemed Kirkendall’s employment separation a firing.
The lawsuit response states that the agreement asked Kirkendall to “accept responsibility” for his behavior and not harass anyone in the future.
“A Last Chance agreement, drafted by outside counsel, was presented to Kirkendall,” documents state. “Kirkendall took a five-second look at the document and threw it back across the table at Sherman.”