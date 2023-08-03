Two Oklahomans arrested in Dubuque last week for an alleged assault are also charged with murder in their home state. 

Mose A. Smith, 41, of Stilwell, Okla., and Kimberly D. Gilbert, 41, of Sallisaw, Okla., were arrested last week at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging willful injury causing serious injury. Smith was additionally arrested locally on a warrant charging eluding.

Recommended for you