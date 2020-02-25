Dubuque Community Schools leaders plan to offer the ACT to high school juniors free of charge next year.
Officials intend to set aside part of a school day in the spring of 2021 when those students can take the ACT college entrance exam, community college placement tests or a military aptitude exam. They say they hope the effort gets more students thinking about life after high school.
“What we hope happens is, it opens doors for students,” said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education. “We hope it starts conversations. We hope it removes barriers so that students can chase after the dream that they have.”
District administrators discussed their plans Monday night during a strategic planning session of the Dubuque Community School Board.
“Right now, we’re trying to work around ... all the other tests that are out there for students, so we want to pick a time where it’s going to work out best,” Burns said.
The district would cover the about $50-per-student cost for juniors to take the ACT, Burns said. Each year’s junior class typically has around 720 to 800 students.
Burns said it does not appear the district would incur expenses from offering the other tests.
The district’s five-year strategic plan includes a goal to have 95% of graduates taking a post-secondary qualifying test by 2023.
Burns said he hopes that offering students the chance to take those tests for free and while at school would remove some barriers that students face.
Students from low-income households also receive fee waivers from ACT, so this initiative means those students could use their waivers to take the exam more than once at no cost.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans said the new testing day will give all students the chance to take an exam that is focused on their future, and he hopes the initiative gets students thinking about what they want to do after high school.
However, he stressed that the initiative is not about pushing all students toward earning a four-year college degree, which is why students would be given a variety of test options.
“It’s about opening up their thoughts about, ‘What am I going to do,’” Rheingans said.
He said he will talk further with board members about the testing day during the next meeting of the board’s educational programs/policy committee.