The Dubuque County Historical Society has received a $270,000 challenge grant to support its restoration efforts of Mathias Ham House.
Historical society officials today announced the award from Jeffris Family Foundation. To receive the grant, the society will have to raise $540,000 in matching funds by 2024, according to a press release.
The grant will support the preservation and maintenance of the Ham House's "interior finishes and mechanical and building systems," the release states. The work is part of a larger, ongoing effort to restore the home, one-room schoolhouse, log cabin and landscaping on the property.
Officials also seek to improve the site's accessibility and expect to start construction this fall on accessible pathways.
Information about supporting the challenge grant is available by contacing Erin Dragotto, the society's vice president of development, at 563-557-9545, ext. 210, or edragotto@rivermuseum.com.