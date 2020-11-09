The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Tressa M. Duve, 45, of 1014 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 12:51 a.m. Sunday in the area of East 22nd Street and Windsor Avenue on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while revoked.
  • Terrence L.M. Collins, 19, of 120 Devon Drive, was arrested at 11:44 a.m. Saturday in the area of Finley and Mineral streets on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Collins assaulted Tyresea N. Rodgers, 18, of the same address.

Thomas A. Wall, 67, of 6309 Pawnee Lane, reported $1,000 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Saturday while it was parked in the 4100 block of Bluebird Drive.

