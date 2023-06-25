GALENA, Ill. — As Dan Leick leaned over his chalk art in Galena on Saturday morning he made sure to pay attention to every detail.
He used his chalk to make strong, precise lines to create the image of a young girl in front of a green backdrop. He then blended the colors together to get the shading and highlights just right, hyper-focused on his work despite the growing heat.
“I like the brightness of the colors and the large scale of (chalk art),” Leick said as he drew. “I always try to put a message behind my work that kids and other people can understand.”
Leick, of Dubuque, was one of about a dozen artists to participate Saturday in the Galena Center for the Arts annual Galena Chalkfest. Some artists participated as individuals while others teamed up in groups of three or four.
The daylong competition brought together artists of all ages for fun in the sun, and winners received prizes of up to $100 in cash. Gift certificates were awarded to winners in the youth category and for the people’s choice award.
“Art is not something that is only for ‘special’ people. It’s for everyone,” said Galena Center for the Arts Executive Director Carole Sullivan. “We want to encourage people to have art in their lives in all sorts of different ways, and chalk art just seemed to fit into that goal.”
Artist Elizabeth Pollock, of Dubuque, chose to draw a skull surrounded by hyper-pigmented flowers in a classic, tattoo-like style for her submission.
She hopes to become a tattoo artist someday and said she figured Saturday’s competition would give her a chance to practice a frequently requested design. In addition to chalk art, Pollock also sketches and paints.
“I draw everything out before I (pick up the chalk),” she said of her chalk piece. “Scale-wise, I just kind of went for it. I’ve done a number of these chalk competitions, so I’m familiar with the process and I think I do better working on a larger scale like this.”
A number of observers attended throughout the day, oohing and awing over the chalk art as the pieces began to take shape. In addition to the art, the event also included live music and refreshments.
The arts center also brought in featured artist John Soukup, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the event. Soukup is a well-known chalk artist whose works have been displayed across the country in competitions, private displays and the Whitney Museum in New York.
Soukup created a large-scale portrait of a red-haired girl with a fish bowl balanced on her head. He then created a border of flowers and greenery around the piece for added style.
“Chalk art is very forgiving,” Soukup said as he worked. “It’s one of the only things you can put on a surface that will be washed away with rain or wind. … It gets people to make art and be creative without the fear of making a (lasting) mistake.”