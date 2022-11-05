A Dubuque man will be sentenced in relation to a 2020 shooting after a judge accepted his plea deal.
Shawn Turner Sr., 26, previously entered an Alford plea in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. Such a plea is not an admission of guilty, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
According to the plea agreement, charges of attempted murder and public intoxication would be dismissed, as well as an additional charge of third-degree burglary.
The plea agreement for Turner was filed on Sept. 23. Judge Thomas Bitter filed documents this week accepting Turner’s plea and setting his sentencing for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The plea agreement states that both prosecutors and Turner will recommend a 10-year prison sentence.
A previous plea agreement reached in April recommended a sentence of probation. Turner withdrew his plea at that time after Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley said she would not be bound to the terms of the agreement.
Court documents state that Turner was “propositioning” a Dubuque woman and her daughter in the 2300 block of Central Avenue on July 30, 2020. Jerramy T. Vasquez, 41, who lived in the area, saw the incident while sitting on his porch.
“Vasquez intervened, and a struggled ensued between Vasquez and (Turner),” documents state. “Vasquez disengaged, and (Turner) got into the passenger side of the maroon SUV, which began to pull away. While beginning to drive away, (Turner) produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.”
Vasquez was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, documents state.
During the ensuing investigation, police reviewed traffic camera footage of Turner walking in the 1400 block of Jackson Street and attempting to enter parked vehicles after the shooting, documents state.