A Dubuque man will be sentenced in relation to a 2020 shooting after a judge accepted his plea deal.

Shawn Turner Sr., 26, previously entered an Alford plea in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. Such a plea is not an admission of guilty, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.

