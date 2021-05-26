ELKADER, Iowa — A Clayton County historic preservation project on Tuesday landed a $125,000 grant.
The Rural Heritage Revitalization Grant was awarded to the county for the rehabilitation of the 1870 stone inn at the Motor Mill Historic Site near Elkader. A total of five such grants, totaling $600,000, were announced Tuesday, with the others going to projects in Creston, Decorah, Keokuk and Muscatine, according to a press release.
“Iowa’s Rural Heritage Revitalization Grants will help rural communities preserve their history and foster economic development through the preservation of historic properties,” states a press release from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
Plans for the Motor Mill project “include flood-proofing the main floor and installing new mechanical systems. The interior will be rehabilitated to include meeting rooms, office space and guest rooms for overnight accommodations, a throwback to the building’s original purpose,” the release states.