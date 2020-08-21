MOUNT VERNON, Iowa -- After the Aug. 10 derecho slammed Cornell College’s campus in Mount Vernon, offers of help with the clean-up came from alumni, community members, family of staff.
And from fellow colleges.
Cornell College got a big assist from University of Dubuque. Five members of its staff went to Mount Vernon on Thursday to help the campus recover from the storm and prepare for the return of students.
Cornell administrators received offers of help from many schools in the Iowa Association of Independent Colleges and Universities. Cornell, which pushed back its start date from Aug. 24 to Sept. 7, recognized it could use aid with normal maintenance and routine tasks such as mowing.
“All of our staff has issues at home that they’re still dealing with – insurance and cleanup and family,” said Cornell Facility Services Operations Manager Luke Fischer. “Our staff is really impacted by this. So for other colleges to come in and take the burden off some of that regular routine work means a lot. It takes some stress off of our team."
The five-person crew from Dubuque started on Cornell’s soccer field – a big flat expanse where they could get used to different equipment. Then, they moved on to Cornell’s notoriously hilly academic campus.
“They’re using mowers they’re not used to running, but they’re doing well,” said Cornell’s Charlie Trachta of the Dubuque crew.
Trachta heard the visitors appreciated the change of scenery and the chance to see different operations.
Trachta appreciated the assist.
“Hopefully, we can help them out,” he said, then caught himself. “Hopefully, we won’t have to in this kind of instance.”