Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Officials said four people were displaced by a structure fire in Dubuque on Tuesday night, though no injuries were reported.
Firefighters were dispatched at 10:50 p.m. to 2120 Carter Road for a report of a structure fire, according to a press release.
The release states that eight Dubuque Fire Department vehicles responded to the scene -- three fire engines, two ladder companies, two ambulances and a command vehicle.
All residents had evacuated the building prior to the arrival of firefighters.
Dubuque Fire Marshal Kevin Esser said four people were displaced by the fire.
“The house has significant damage,” Esser wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 1:24 a.m. today.
The release states that an additional structure was exposed to fire that firefighters also had to extinguish.
The Dubuque Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.
