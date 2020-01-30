Drinking-water wells, their potential contamination and ways to better grasp and address the issue were discussed this week by environmental officials and Dubuque County supervisors.
Representatives from University of Iowa Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination met with the supervisors for a work session.
They shared the findings from the testing of tap water from about 50 private wells in northeast Iowa by the center in January 2019. The survey included seven wells in Dubuque County, six in Jackson County, 10 in Delaware County and 13 in Jones County.
Nitrates were found to exceed health standards in 27% of the wells, and nitrates were detected in about 68%. Nitrates can impair the blood’s ability to carry oxygen and are associated with birth defects, colorectal cancer and thyroid disease.
Pesticides and degredates were detected — but below health standards — in 62% of the wells, and coliform bacteria was found in 30% of wells.
About 19% of Dubuque County residents get their drinking water from wells, but the figures are much higher in Clayton County (42%), Delaware County (53%) and Jackson County (41%). Figures were not provided for Jones County.
The preliminary results of the 50 wells tested in northeast Iowa shared some similarities to testing in southwest Wisconsin that has garnered widespread attention.
A November 2018 sampling found that 42% of 301 wells in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties were contaminated with nitrates in excess of federal standards or coliform bacteria. Testing of 539 wells in that area in April indicated that 27% were contaminated.
David Cwiertny, director of Center for Health Effects of Environmental Contamination, said the similarities between northeast Iowa’s and southwest Wisconsin’s topography and land use indicates that their private wells likely are in a similar condition.
“I think the results from the Wisconsin study should be a good indicator of what we might expect here in northeast Iowa,” he said.
The officials also discussed a State of Iowa program that provides funding to counties annually for private well testing, well closures and well renovation.
Cwiertny said the program was designed to help monitor and maintain private wells in Iowa. However, the program is underutilized, particularly in Dubuque County.
“(Dubuque County) is one of the lower spenders of expenditures for the program,” Cwiertny said.
From fiscal year 2013 to 2018, participating counties in Iowa were allocated about $23,500 to $36,000 annually. Money not spent was returned to the state.
On average, Dubuque County spent about 23% of those funds annually, the third-lowest rate of use in the state among participating counties.
In contrast, Delaware County had the highest rate in the state.
Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough said a lack of enough staff in the county Health Department hindered efforts to take more advantage of that funding.
The department previously had only two full-time employees. A third employee was hired to help alleviate the issue, but then one of the other staff members retired last year. McDonough said efforts are underway to fill that opening.
“We don’t have enough people to handle all of the well testing,” McDonough said. “There are people that want their wells tested, and we want to be able to provide that to them.”
Board of Health Member Tim Daly agreed, saying the health department needs more staff if it is going to increase its efforts in relation to wells.
“I know that they were trying to test a bunch of wells last year, but they were understaffed,” he said. “There wasn’t enough time to do it all.”
Cwiertny also recommended the county look into performing a microbial-source study that could determine the origin of the contamination of private wells. He said such a study likely would cost about $40,000.
“With that study, you could determine if your contamination is coming from livestock or something else,” he said. “It would help the county understand why you have contamination issues.”
McDonough said she believes the Board of Supervisors first will aim to conduct more private well tests before considering such a study.
“We have so many water-quality projects going on right now that we don’t want to have duplicated efforts,” she said.