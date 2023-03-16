GALENA, Ill. — Following the approval of amended plans for a major resort project in Galena, the woman suing the city and project developers has filed an amended complaint asking for an injunction that would stop the project.
Galena resident Wendy Clark filed an initial complaint in May in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court against the City of Galena, as well as development groups True North Quality Homes and Bien Vie, regarding the Parker resort project, which is set to be built on property that includes Galena Marine Hospital. The amended complaint was filed last month.
“The real issue about it and the real thing with the lawsuit is it’s really about the city not listening, not considering the impacts, not answering questions that they’re required to answer,” Clark said. “They are supposed to talk about certain things and go through deliberation. They don’t have to agree with what everybody says, but they do have to go through the established process. They haven’t done that, and they didn’t do it again when they did the amendments to the plan last fall.”
Parker project developers plan to construct over 100 cottages, a restaurant and other amenities, as well as restore the Galena Marine Hospital. Last fall, Galena City Council members approved changes to the project that added an additional 18 acres to the original 80-acre site, as well as relocated the resort entrance.
The project has been met with strong opposition from residents who would be neighbors with the planned development.
The amended suit complaint lists 11 counts against the City of Galena and project developers, five more counts than the initial complaint. The City of Galena has not yet responded to the lawsuit.
One count asks for a permanent injunction to be ordered stopping the Parker project’s construction, calling the project “a prospective nuisance” to neighbors of the property.
“It is highly probable that the proposed Parker Resort Development will lead to a series of recurring nuisances directly impacting Clark,” the complaint states. “Noise and other disturbances will be felt acutely by Clark due to her immediate proximity to the Parker Resort Development, leading to interference with the quiet enjoyment of her property.”
A majority of the counts allege that the city violated city code and state law when making approvals related to the Parker project, violated city zoning ordinances by approving the project and failed to consider the project’s impacts.
“The general gist is the same,” Clark said of the counts. “There are ordinances and state law that requires the city to do certain things that they failed to do. There are also some counts added based on failures of due process in not conducting the process in the way the law requires.”
Sandra Lawrence, president of Bien Vie, said she could not comment at this time. Dave Hooten, of True North Quality Homes, did not respond to a request for comment.
Galena City Administrator Mark Moran said he could not comment on pending litigation but noted that the amended complaint was “expected” following the changes made to the Parker project proposal.
Moran added that preliminary approvals for the project came through the City Council, but final plans have yet to be approved.
“The final phase of plans are reviewed and approved through public hearing by the Zoning Board of Appeals,” he said.
A progress call related to the lawsuit is set for April 27.