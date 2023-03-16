GALENA, Ill. — Following the approval of amended plans for a major resort project in Galena, the woman suing the city and project developers has filed an amended complaint asking for an injunction that would stop the project.

Galena resident Wendy Clark filed an initial complaint in May in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court against the City of Galena, as well as development groups True North Quality Homes and Bien Vie, regarding the Parker resort project, which is set to be built on property that includes Galena Marine Hospital. The amended complaint was filed last month.

