Jeff Bower pulled a small wooden box off of a shelf near the living room fireplace in his Dubuque home.
Its frame was wide, and its edges were rounded and smooth. The emblem of the U.S. Marine Corps was attached to the lid. Jeff held it gingerly, feeling the box that contained the ashes of his only son.
“We’re not going to spread them anywhere,” Jeff said hoarsely as he put the box back on the shelf, where it could overlook the living room and kitchen. “At the service, I told people we’re speaking lines in a movie that we don’t want to be a part of. No mother and father make plans for their child’s funeral service.”
It was the morning of Friday, Aug. 12, more than a month since Jeff and his wife, Tina, received the call from police informing them that their son, Nick Bower, had died by suicide.
Sitting in their living room, they still found themselves in tears as they looked at a photo of Nick.
Their son was a mechanic, military veteran and loyal fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved dogs and dressing up for dates, and all those who knew him remarked on his infectious smile.
On July 2, at age 28, Nick took his own life, leaving behind his parents, two sisters and numerous friends.
As Jeff and Tina try to reassemble their lives, they also want to give a purpose to their son’s death and to help others struggling with mental health issues.
“We want to make it more meaningful,” Jeff said. “There’s the automatic assumption that it was a wasted life. We want his death to mean something.”
‘I was totally numb’
Nick was born and raised in Dubuque. He loved fixing things from an early age, and his mother correctly predicted when Nick was 2 years old that her son would pursue a career as a mechanic.
“We had this little pedal car that he would put up on stands and pretend to work on it,” Tina said. “I kept journals for all of my kids, and I wrote that he was going to be a mechanic.”
Along with his love of cars, Nick also had a strong love for his country. After graduating from Dubuque Senior High School in 2012, he joined the Marine Corps, hoping to spend his service in combat. It would never happen, and he spent his four years in active duty, mostly stationed in Japan.
When he returned in 2016, Nick attended Universal Technical Institute in Lisle, Ill., earning a master mechanic credential and quickly finding an automotive job at Runde Chevy in East Dubuque, Ill. Eventually, he secured a position as a service writer at McGrath Chevrolet of Dubuque.
While Nick found success in his career, Jeff and Tina knew something was wrong with their son ever since he returned from the military. Early on, he told his parents he was disappointed with not seeing combat while on duty and that his life now lacked direction.
“In the Marines, they change people, but they don’t do anything to change them back,” Tina said. “If you are a Marine, you have the biggest purpose. When he came back, he thought he didn’t have any purpose.”
During that time, Nick developed substance abuse issues with alcohol and cocaine, his parents said.
However, Tina was not aware her son was battling depression until about two years ago when he drove to her home, walked inside and told her that he had just considered taking his own life.
Afterward, Nick sought help and began taking antidepressants. In April 2021, he moved in with his parents with the hopes of getting his life on track.
However, a close friend of Nick’s was killed in a car crash in November, which had a profound effect on Nick’s mental health.
“They were very close, and his death really hit him hard,” Jeff said. “He tried to escape into alcohol to make him feel better.”
In April, Nick moved out of his parents’ house to live with a friend. By then, he already had told his father he had stopped taking antidepressants because they didn’t mix well with the taste of alcohol.
Nick’s death shocked Jeff, Tina and the entire family. They never imagined he would take his life.
“I was totally numb when I was told what happened,” Jeff said.
‘There is hope’
Despite their grief, Jeff and Tina went to work soon after their son’s death to try to create meaning from their loss.
The couple started an online fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness and Northeast Iowa Community College Foundation to help automotive students pay for tools. They also intend to donate Nick’s tools to someone currently attending school to be a mechanic.
“Nick spent a lot of money on those tools, but we weren’t interested in selling them,” Tina said. “We’d rather help somebody else.”
Suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Of those who die by suicide, 90% had a diagnosable mental health condition.
Treatment by mental health professionals and with medication have been shown to help people manage and reduce suicidal thoughts and behavior.
Jeff and Tina hope their efforts can help others struggling with the same challenges Nick faced. They want to protect other parents from experiencing the same pain and uncertainty they now face.
More than anything, Tina and Jeff want to spread a message of awareness for those struggling with mental health issues and encourage them to reach out for help.
“They need to reach out and realize that there is love and there is hope and not to give up,” Tina said. “Mental health issues are nothing to be ashamed of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.