Jeff Bower pulled a small wooden box off of a shelf near the living room fireplace in his Dubuque home.

Its frame was wide, and its edges were rounded and smooth. The emblem of the U.S. Marine Corps was attached to the lid. Jeff held it gingerly, feeling the box that contained the ashes of his only son.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.