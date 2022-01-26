GALENA, Ill. – Special Olympics Illinois will hold its annual Winter Games next week in Galena.

The competition will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 3, at Chestnut Mountain Resort and Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, according to a press release.

The event is expected to draw more than 450 athletes, plus volunteers, coaches and family members.

The opening ceremony and parade of athletes will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Galena.

