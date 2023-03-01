DES MOINES — An Iowa Senate subcommittee on Tuesday advanced a bill to regulate local governments’ use of ticketing traffic cameras like those being considered by the City of Dubuque.

The bill would limit the use of the cameras to areas with demonstrated need, prohibit mobile cameras, require signage marking the cameras’ location and require an annual report to Iowa Department of Transportation about safety and citation impacts. The bill also would direct 10% of fines received from citations by the cameras to be paid into the state’s road use tax fund.

