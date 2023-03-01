DES MOINES — An Iowa Senate subcommittee on Tuesday advanced a bill to regulate local governments’ use of ticketing traffic cameras like those being considered by the City of Dubuque.
The bill would limit the use of the cameras to areas with demonstrated need, prohibit mobile cameras, require signage marking the cameras’ location and require an annual report to Iowa Department of Transportation about safety and citation impacts. The bill also would direct 10% of fines received from citations by the cameras to be paid into the state’s road use tax fund.
Iowa Sen. Michael Klimesh, R-Spillville — who represents Clayton County and Holy Cross in Dubuque County — chaired the subcommittee of the Senate Transportation Committee. He said he had long favored regulating traffic cameras. He said the bill’s rules were reasonable expectations of cities and counties.
“In a nutshell, this bill provides regulatory framework for traffic cameras,” he said during the meeting. “It does not outlaw them. It allows the DOT the ability to provide additional rules around the regulatory framework.”
During the hearing, the police chiefs of Des Moines and Cedar Rapids spoke to cameras’ beneficial use in their cities.
Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert said he appreciated some of the bill’s rules more than others.
“The annual reporting is a big one — collecting the data, reporting that, showing the reduction in crashes and working with the DOT on the front end,” he said, supporting that requirement. “But mobile cameras are near and dear. (Use of) those are based on citizen complaints. Two days ago, there was a mobile unit deployed three blocks from my house, requested by school administration and people in the neighborhood.”
Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said a DOT requirement to take down cameras over a busy intersection there proved that they make roads safer in his city.
“In the 18 months when the state had us turn them off, we incurred fatalities because they were turned off,” he said.
Iowa Sen. Adrian Dickey, R-Packville, enthusiastically supported the bill, especially because he said some cities use cameras not for public safety but as revenue generators.
“There are some communities who are using them in that manner,” he said. “That is part of the reason we’re here today, some of the bad apples.”
Iowa Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, said he thought the bill was “just another” way for Iowa Republicans to punish the people of more liberal, bigger cities like his.
“You all keep saying this is a money grab,” he said. “The only money grab I see is this going after 10%. And why put that to the road use tax fund? Why not put it toward public safety, which is underfunded?”
Klimesh agreed that some cities were taking advantage of the cameras but said the bill was less a punishment than something long overdue.
“What should have happened years ago, if we could roll back the clock, is exactly what is in this bill,” he said.
Klimesh said he would consider law enforcement’s points about mobile cameras in an already-planned amendment to the bill, but that he intends to advance it out of the Senate Transportation Committee — which he chairs — by the Friday deadline for bills to make it out of committees.
The bill advanced out of the subcommittee, 2-1, with Bisignano against.
