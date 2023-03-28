03272023-theobutler.jpg
Theo Butler, a baby born at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque over the weekend, is the fifth generation of his family to be born at Finley.

Theo Butler is less than a week old, but he already has played a key role in his family’s history.

When little Theo was born on Friday, March 24, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, he marked the fifth generation of his family to enter the world at the Dubuque hospital, in a line stretching back to the early 1900s.

