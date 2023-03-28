Theo Butler is less than a week old, but he already has played a key role in his family’s history.
When little Theo was born on Friday, March 24, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, he marked the fifth generation of his family to enter the world at the Dubuque hospital, in a line stretching back to the early 1900s.
“It’s definitely interesting that it’s been that many generations that have been born at the same hospital,” new mother Abby Butler said on Monday. “You don’t see that very often anymore.”
According to Theo’s great-grandfather, Tim Butler, the family’s history with the Dubuque hospital began in 1911 when Barbara Cottingham — Tim’s mother and Theo’s great-great-grandmother — was born at Finley. The hospital was founded in 1890.
Barbara and her husband, Ellis Butler, later had three children at Finley, including Tim Butler, who was born there in 1944 and is still a Dubuque resident.
Tim’s two children, Ben and Amy, both were born at Finley, marking the third generation of the family to be born there. Ben then had a child born there, representing the fourth.
Amy’s son, Brandon, was not born at Finley, but he and his wife, Abby, moved to Dubuque this past summer. On Friday, they welcomed Theo Eugene Butler at Finley, where Abby works as a nurse on one of the hospital’s medical-surgical floors.
“We had already chosen Finley as our hospital before we even knew about (the family history there),” said Abby.
Jenni Scott, nurse manager of the hospital’s Family Birthing Suites, said she and the center’s nurses do see third- and, occasionally, fourth-generation babies born at Finley, but a fifth is rare, if not unprecedented.
“It does speak volumes that as far back as 1911, they had someone (born) here,” Scott said. “There weren’t a lot of births in hospitals back then, so just to be able to trace the lineage back is awesome, I think.”
Officials with MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center said the hospital does not keep information on how many generations of babies in a family have been born at MercyOne.
Tim Butler, who said he has always been interested in history and genealogy, considered it “incredible” when he realized that Theo’s birth would mark five generations of Butlers at Finley. The family traces its Dubuque history back for several more generations, to Tim’s great-grandfather Dixon Cottingham, who in the late 1800s launched the insurance agency that would become Cottingham & Butler.
“(Theo’s birth) is a link to not only my family’s past, but also to Dubuque, where we go way back,” Tim Butler said. “I lament a little because we are such a mobile society that I think this is going to become more unusual … but it gives me a great sense of pride in our family tree and our heritage.”
