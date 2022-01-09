The tri-state area’s lawmakers and candidates took different tracks in marking the one-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Most area federal lawmakers who were at the capitol during the riot and had to be evacuated for their own safety, issued statements on the anniversary.
“On that dark day, Wisconsinites watched in disbelief as a violent mob attempted to overturn a fair and free election and impede Congress’s Constitutional mandate to validate the 2020 vote,” U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., said in a statement, applauding the select House January 6 Committee for their work investigating the day’s events.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., recalled being evacuated just moments before members of the mob broke into the House of Representatives, before adopting a hopeful tone.
“As we reflect on the anniversary of this tragic day in America, let’s not lose sight of the fact that democracy prevailed,” she said in her statement. “And now it’s up to us to work together to make sure that democracy never fails.”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called Jan. 6 and its perpetrators “threats to our democracy.”
“It comes down to some fundamental questions — who we want to be as a nation, whether we accept violence as a part of the democratic process, whether we ought to be honest about who inspired January 6,” he said on MSNBC. “And that person was Donald Trump.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a veteran, recalled her shock.
“I spent my entire adult life defending our democracy,” she posted on Twitter. “I never thought I’d need to defend it from people waving the same flag I wore on my uniform as they broke down the doors of our nation’s Capitol. One year later, I still will not yield to anyone who seeks to harm our democracy.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., pointed blame squarely at former President Trump.
“Trump’s Big Lie incited a violent insurrection and attack on our democracy,” she posted to Twitter, before referencing Democrats’ election reform agenda.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, also tweeted about Jan. 6 on the anniversary.
“Jan 6 was a difficult day for those of us who work in the U.S. Capitol and the entire country,” he said. “I was there and experienced it firsthand. I believe we need to focus on issues that bring our country together not tear us apart Lots of work to do.”
That drew the ire of Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, who quickly responded.
“It begins with acknowledging what really happened and taking responsibility for it,” he said. “Then we can talk about coming together. As we type, states run by your party are engaged in suppressing voters based on bogus fraud fear-mongering.”
Grassley was the only area Republican to mention Jan. 6 outright on social media or in statements.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, did retweet a post about representatives thanking and celebrating Capitol Police officers in the days after the attack.
U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., made no public mention of the event.
Two remaining Democrats running for Iowa’s U.S. Senate seat currently held by Grassley — former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer and retired U.S. Admiral Mike Franken — issued statements about the anniversary.
“It has been one year since a violent mob stormed the Capitol in the name of the Big Lie, breaching the sacred beacon of democracy that I was privileged to work in, where I fought to build a better future for Iowans,” Finkenauer said. “The leaders in and out of office who devised the Big Lie and incited the insurrection are responsible for the deaths of five law enforcement officers, and they continue to work to undermine our democracy.”
Franken said Jan. 6 was the punctuation on former President Trump’s legacy and a dark mark on the Republican Party.
“January 6th set a dangerous precedent that we are a nation which condones political violence,” he said. “Elected GOP members who continue to perpetuate the Big Lie and free and fair elections are a clear and present danger to our democracy. Senator Grassley, having blocked efforts to protect our democracy when he voted no to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack, needs to explain himself.”
Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, said in a statement that Jan. 6 and Republicans’ response were what convinced her to run for Iowa’s new Congressional District 2, where she would face Hinson if she wins her party’s nomination.
“When Ashley Hinson voted NO on investigating this deadly attack, voted NO on a bipartisan committee from discovering the truth of how this all happened to not repeat history and voted NO on funding for Capitol security — my mind was made up to run,” she said.
Bustos visits the TH
Representative Bustos also met with Telegraph Herald staff last week, one year to the day before she leaves Congress after opting to not run for reelection this year.
During the meeting, the fifth-term congresswoman discussed where Republicans and Democrats can come together in her final year and where there are lines in the sand. Generally, she said it comes down to who certain representatives are as people.
“I believe in bipartisanship,” she said. “There are only three Democrats in the United States Congress who won in Trump districts in 2016 and 2020. I can tell you, you cannot survive in a Trump district if you can’t work with people.”
Bustos mentioned Representative Hinson specifically.
“We work on Appropriations together. When she was first elected, we sat down and had a half-hour conversation just the two of us about what we can do to work together,” she said. “Those are the kind of people across the aisle I want to work with. And there are people in my own caucus I don’t work with at all.”
But, she said there are people in the Capitol who she will have nothing to do with and said the media should be clear about who those people are.
“As a former, 17-year journalist, we should not all be covered the same way,” she said. “Marjorie Taylor Greene is not normal, Lauren Boebert is not normal. We should not make that kind of behavior normal. (They are) people who advocate violence. These are not people I have any respect for, so I will call them out by name. The media shouldn’t cover them as honorable members of Congress who walk sacred halls every day. Because they have done a lot of damage. The media plays a role in making sure they aren’t these false equivalencies.”
Miller-Meeks visits area
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, made her first stop in Maquoketa as a candidate for Iowa’s new 1st Congressional District, which will represent Jackson County as well as southeastern Iowa. At an event for Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire — who is running for a new state district that would carve Maquoketa out from the rest of Jackson County — at Maquoketa Brewing, Miller-Meeks recalled working in the Iowa Senate with Cournoyer as well as Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, who represents Maquoketa now.
“Chris, Carrie and I came into the Senate together and sat right next to one another in a triangle,” she said. “They called that the Bermuda Triangle, where Democrat bills came to die.”
Miller-Meeks also said she is in regular communication with both Cournoyer and Koelker still and that she will work with them to represent Jackson County residents in whatever they need.